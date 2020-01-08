CHARLESTON — Inventory of all hogs and pigs on Dec. 1 was 3,000 head, down 25 percent from a year earlier.
Of the 3,000 head, 1,000 were for breeding, unchanged from 2018. The breakdown of the remaining 2,000 market hogs and pigs was as follows: 500 head were under 50 pounds; 500 head were from 50-119 pounds; 500 head were from 120-179 pounds; and 500 head were 180 pounds and over.
Annual pig crop totaled 5,400 head, 11 percent less than the 2018 pig crop of 6,100 head. Sows farrowing from December 2018 through November 2019 totaled 700 head, down 12 percent from the previous year.
Pigs per litter averaged 7.71 pigs, up 1 percent from the 2018 average of 7.63 pigs per litter.
Across the United States the nventory of all hogs and pigs on Dec. 1 was 77.3 million head. This was up 3 percent from Dec. 1, 2018, but down slightly from Sept. 1.
Breeding inventory, at 6.46 million head, was up 2 percent from last year, and up slightly from the previous quarter.
Market hog inventory, at 70.9 million head, was up 3 percent from last year, but down slightly from last quarter.
The September-November 2019 pig crop, at 35.1 million head, was up 2 percent from 2018. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.17 million head, down 1 percent from 2018.
The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49 percent of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was a record high of 11.09 for the September-November period, compared to 10.76 last year.
United States hog producers intend to have 3.13 million sows farrow during the December 2019- February 2020 quarter, up 1 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period one year earlier, and up 5 percent from the same period 2 years earlier.
Intended farrowings for March-May 2020, at 3.15 million sows, are up slightly from the same period one year earlier, and up 3 percent from the same period two years earlier.
The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 48 percent of the total United States hog inventory, unchanged from the previous year.
Revisions - All inventory and pig crop estimates for March 2018 through September 2019 were reviewed using final pig crop, official slaughter, death loss, and updated import and export data. The revision made to the September 2019 all hogs and pigs inventory was 0.1 percent. The net revision made to the June 2019 all hogs and pigs inventory was 0.3 percent. A net revision of 0.8 percent was made to the March-May 2019 pig crop. The net revision to the March 2019 all hogs and pigs inventory was 0.5 percent and 0.5 to the December 2018-February 2019 pig crop. The net revision to the December 2018 all hogs and pigs inventory was 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent to the September- November 2018 pig crop. The net revision to the September 2018 all hogs and pigs inventory was 1.2 percent and 0.4 percent to the June-August 2018 pig crop. The net revision to the June 2018 all hogs and pigs inventory was 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent to the March-May 2018 pig crop. The net revision to the March 2018 all hogs and pigs inventory was 1.2 percent and 2.6 percent to the December 2017- February 2018 pig crop.
