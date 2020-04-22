FARMERS Livestock 

EXCHANGE INC.

1995 Northwestern Pike

Winchester, Va.

Monday, April 20, 2020

HOGS: 1

Boars: $8.50.

LAMBS: 54

Hi Choice & Prime: $237-255;Slaughter Ewes: $95-105.

KID GOATS: 44

40-60 lbs.: $225-295.

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: 

Cows: 52

Utility & Comm: $50-70; Canner & Cutter: $30-38; Cutter & BNG: $42-54.

Bulls: 

1-2 – 1,500 lbs: $73-85.

Feeder Cattle: 744

Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $160-168; 400-500 lbs. - $159-180; 500-600 lbs. - $138-152; 600-700 lbs. - $120-134; 700-800 lbs. - $116-119; 800-900 lbs. - $112.50-117. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $136-153; 400-500 lbs. - $145-180; 500-600 lbs. - $130-150; 600-700 lbs. - $131; 700-800 lbs. - $113; 800-900 lbs. - $115.

Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $125; 400-500 lbs. - $111-126; 500-600 lbs. - $120-128; 600-700 lbs. - $102-112; 700-800 lbs. - $100-109.50. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $124; 400-500 lbs. - $112-126; 500-600 lbs. - $100-119; 600-700 lbs. - $95-108.

Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $155-163; 400-500 lbs. - $141-149; 500-600 lbs. - $121-142; 600-700 lbs. - $120-130; 700-800 lbs. - $121-124. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $147-163; 400-500 lbs. - $115-149; 500-600 lbs. - $121-139; 600-700 lbs. - $106-126.

Total: 924

Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale April 27. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.

 

Friend’s Stockyard Inc.

376 Stockyard Road

Accident, Md.

301-746-8178

Monday, April 20, 2020

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $105.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.

Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $111.75; Medium to Good: Up to $103.

Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $111.25; Medium to Good: Up to $102.

Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $78; Light: Up to $65.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $81.

Cows: Utility: $50-61; Comm. To Good: $35-48; Culls: $34 And Down.

Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $70;Medium to Good: Up to $55; Bob Calves: $12 And Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $78.

Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $50.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $152.50.

 

grantsville stockyards

1060 Springs Road

Grantsville, Md.

301-895-5268, 301-895-5677

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115.

Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $85.

Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $82.

Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light - Up to $47-72.50.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $84;Light: Up to $83.

Cows: Utility: Up to $50-59;Canners: Up to $40-48; Culls: $38 and Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $45.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $50.

Bob Calves: $10 And Down.

Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $77; Heavy: Up to $71; Light: Up to $65.

Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $80.

Sows: By Head: Up to $55.

Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $240; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $210; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $260.

Sheep: Up to $65.

Goats: By Head – Large: $150-250; Medium: $50-150; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $150.

Hay: 2nd cut: Up to $5.75; Straw: Up to $5.75. 

 

Four states livestock 

PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.

301-733-8120

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

SLAUGHTER COWS: 56 Head 

Premium White 65-75% Dressing: Average - $63-68.

Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $58-63. High - $65-69.

Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $55-62. High - $65-69.

Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $50-55. High - $55-60. Low - $45-Down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS: 3 Head

Low Dressing: 1300-1400 lbs. - $63-69.

FED CATTLE: 13 Head

Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1378 lbs. - At $107. H Ch Prime Hols: 1300-1400 lbs. - $87-94. Ch Hols: 1400-1500 lbs. - $80-85.

Slaughter Heifers: H Choice: 1364 lbs. - At $106.

RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 31 Head

Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 95-108 lbs. - $95-97; 110-120 lbs. - $77-82. Number 2: 85-95 lbs. - $50-70.

Beef X Bulls: 100 lbs. - At $175; 134 lbs. - At $145.

Beef X Heifers: 102 lbs. - At $130.

FEEDERS: 44 Head

Steers: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 400-700 lbs. - $120-130.

Holstein Steers: Large: 600-900 lbs. - $74-81.

Heifers: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 350-500 lbs. - $128-130; 500-700 lbs. - $105-109.

Bulls: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 350-500 lbs. - $110-138; 500-800 lbs. - $100-118.

REPLACEMENT DAIRY: 19 Head

Medium Springers: $700-860.

Recently Fresh - Small: $660-810.

Cows in Milk - Large: $800-1025.

Jersey Heifers: 280-400 lbs. - $285-415.

LAMBS: 10 Head - Sold by the cwt.

Choice: 45-80 lbs. - $250-290. Wooled: 100-120 lbs. - $167-190.

SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 1 Head - Sold by the cwt.

134 lbs. - At $87.50.

SLAUGHTER GOATS: 12 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.

Nannies: Large: $210-260. Small: $150-180.

Wethers: Small: $160-190.

SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 58 Head

52-56% Lean - 260-300 lbs. - $48-52; 300-350 lbs. - $50-54.

SOWS: 8 Head

350-450 lbs. - $32-40; 450-650 lbs. - $27-32.

BOARS: 1 Head

406 lbs. - $3.

STOCK BOARS: 1 Head

282 lbs. - At $55.

FEEDER PIGS: 123 Head

Under 100 lbs. sold per head: 40-60 lbs. - $54-69; 75 lbs. - $74.

Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: 122 lbs. - At $75; 150-190 lbs. - $52-70; 200-230 lbs. - $55-65.

Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, at 7:45 p.m.

