FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Closed until April 20. However, if you have cattle you NEED to sell during this period, please call our General Manager, Scott Stickley at 540-335-3688 to discuss options. Sorry for the inconvenience but we are worried about everyone’s safety at this time.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, April 13, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $108.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $118; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $108.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $111.50; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $111; Medium to Good: Up to $92.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $60.
Cows: Utility: $50-57.25; Comm. To Good: $35-48; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $70;Medium to Good: Up to $55; Bob Calves: $12 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $80.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $35.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $75.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light - Up to $47-50.
Bulls: Light: Up to $80.
Cows: Utility: Up to $45-52;Canners: Up to $40-44; Culls: $38 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $45.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $30.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $135.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $71; Heavy: Up to $70; Light: Up to $65.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $75.
Sows: By Head: Up to $45.
Male Hogs: Up to $15.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $226; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $210; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $240.
Sheep: Up to $65.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-215; Medium: $50-150; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $145.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $3.10; 2nd cut: Up to $4.25; 3rd cut: Up to $5; Straw: Up to $5.75.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 69 Head
Premium White 65-75% Dressing: Average - $63-64.
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $55-60. High - $60-66.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $53-58. High - $60-66. Low - $50-53.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $47-53. Low - $46-Down.
FED CATTLE: 8 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-4: 1400-1575 lbs. - $105-109. Select: 1200 lbs. - $93. L Ch Hols: 1400 lbs. - $80
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 38 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 100-110 lbs. - $87-90. Number 2: 100-110 lbs. - $65-75; 80-94 lbs. - $40-60.
Beef X Bulls: 84-112 lbs. - $190-230; 70-80 lbs. $125-185.
Beef X Heifers: 82 lbs. - $125.
FEEDERS: 114 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 390-500 lbs. - $135-155; 1 at 690 lbs. - $137; 4 at 888 lbs. - $110.
Holstein Steers: Large: 200-400 lbs. - $77-91; 700-800 lbs. - To $88.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 300-400 lbs. - $110-126; 400-500 lbs. - $110-132; 500-700 lbs. - $107-127.
Bulls: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 250-350 lbs. - $115-130; 400-600 lbs. - $130-142. 3 Hd. 700 lbs. - At $108.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 8 Head - By the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 60 lbs. - At $170. Selection 2: 40-60 lbs. - $105-130.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 19 Head
52-56% Lean - 225-250 lbs. - $55-57; 275-325 lbs. - $53-59; 330-370 lbs. - $48-53.
48-52% Lean - 240-290 lbs. - $39-41.
STOCK BOARS
284 lbs. - $19.
FEEDER PIGS: 114 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: 30-40 lbs. - $35-43; 40-50 lbs. - $37-65; 60-70 lbs. - $44-63; 70-85 lbs. - $70-75.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: 170-220 lbs. - $40-45.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
