FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, February 24, 2020
LAMBS: 29
Hi Choice & Prime: $220-225; Choice: $190-270;Slaughter Ewes: $92.50-100.
KID GOATS: 13
60-80 lbs.: $205-245.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Heifers: 2
Choice 2-4: $112.50.
Cows: 90
Utility & Comm: $50-63; Canner & Cutter: $31-36; Cutter & BNG: $42-52.
Bulls: 19
1-2 – 1,500 lbs: $50-83.
Stock Cows: 14
Beef: $600-860.
Feeder Cattle: 622
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $156; 400-500 lbs. - $145-165; 500-600 lbs. - $145-163; 600-700 lbs. - $140-152; 700-800 lbs. - $130-137; 800-900 lbs. - $113-115. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $114-131; 400-500 lbs. - $111-131; 500-600 lbs. - $110-120; 600-700 lbs. - $126-137; 800-900 lbs. - $90.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $124-134; 400-500 lbs. - $123-135; 500-600 lbs. - $115-123; 600-700 lbs. - $100-111; 700-800 lbs. - $101-111. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $100-121; 400-500 lbs. - $100-120; 500-600 lbs. - $95-114; 700-800 lbs. - $97; 800-900 lbs. - $85-96.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $142-170; 400-500 lbs. - $138-147; 500-600 lbs. - $135-145; 600-700 lbs. - $124-134; 700-800 lbs. - $103;800-900 lbs. - $92. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $110-134; 400-500 lbs. - $112-132; 500-600 lbs. - $110-128; 600-700 lbs. - $109-123; 700-800 lbs. - $82-97.
Total: 797
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale March 9. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, February 24, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $106.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $111; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $107.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $117.25; Medium to Good: Up to $111.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $115.50; Medium to Good: Up to $106.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $65.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $76;Light: Up to $68.
Cows: Utility: $45-60.25; Comm. To Good: $35-44; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $74;Medium to Good: Up to $52; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $75.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $160.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $128.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $98.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light - Up to $47-65.
Bulls: Heavy:Up to $72.75; Light: Up to $81.
Cows: Utility: Up to $48-62;Canners: Up to $42-52; Culls: $40 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $50.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $35.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $135.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $65; Heavy: Up to $68; Light: Up to $58.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $55.
Sows: By Head: Up to $45.
Male Hogs: Up to $20.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $253; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $230; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $270.
Sheep: Up to $125.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-365; Medium: $50-150; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $52.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $3.25; 2nd cut: Up to $4.25.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 56 Head
Premium White 65-75% Dressing: Average - $68-70.
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $56-61.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $52-60; High - $60-65.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $40-54; High - $54-56.
FED CATTLE: 23 Head
Slaughter Steers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1284 lbs. - $120. Select 2-3: 1226-1296 lbs. - $109-110.
Slaughter Holstein: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1198-1318 lbs. - $92-93. Choice 2-3: 1362 lbs. - $81.
Slaughter Heifers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1332 lbs. - $117.50. Choice 2-3: 1128-1590 lbs. - $107-115.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 60 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1: 96-120 lbs. - $87.50-100; 86-94 lbs. - $50-75. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $60-75; 84-94 lbs. - $40-60. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $10-20. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Beef Calves: 80 lbs. - $117.50.
FEEDERS: 79 Head
Steers: M&L 1: 300-400 lbs. - $140-145; 400-500 lbs. - $120-135; 1000-1200 lbs. - $105-108. M&L 2: 250-300 lbs. - $84-89; 400-500 lbs. - $113-116.
Holstein Steers: L3:650 lbs. - $56; 900-1000 lbs. - $68-72.
Heifers: M&L 1: 400-450 lbs. - $122.50; 700-750 lbs. - $100-107. M&L 2: 330 lbs. - $87.50.
Bulls: M&L 1: 400-500 lbs. - $127.50-142.50; 500-600 lbs. - $140; 900-1200 lbs. - $74-99. M&L 2: 200-300 lbs. - $80-110; 300-600 lbs. - $112.50-130.
REPLACEMENT DAIRY CATTLE: 28 Head
Fresh Milking Cows: Large:1436 lbs. - $850. Medium: 1034-1318 lbs. - $600-660.
Spring Heifers: Medium: Bred 6-9 Months: 700-1200 lbs. - $400-650.
Open: Medium: 500-800 lbs. - $270-460. 800-1100 lbs. - $460-750.
LAMBS: 23 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 60-70 lbs. - $265-275.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 6 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: 100-200 lbs. - $90-115.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 40 Head - By the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 30-40 lbs. - $75-115.
Nannies: Selection 1: 50-80 lbs. - $80-110; 80-120 lbs. - $150-185. Selection 2: 80-100 lbs. - $135-145.
Billies: Selection 2: 130 lbs.: $245.
Wethers: Selection 1: 120-130 lbs. - $250-315.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 80 Head
230-295 lbs. - $47-52; 300-400 lbs. - $50-58.
SOWS: 16 Head - All prices per cwt.
Good 2-3: 300-500 lbs. - $31-41; 500-700 lbs. - $36-38.
BOARS: 2 Head.
300-600 lbs. - $1-5.
FEEDER PIGS: 93 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2 - 20-30 lbs. - $21-35; 40-60 lbs. - $33-70; 90 lbs. - $80.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: 100-120 lbs. - $25-32.50; 120-130 lbs. - $41-55; US 1-2 - 130-160 lbs. - $30-57.50; 190-200 lbs. - $45-46.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.