A special assets officer who started his Farm Credit career in Romney retired last week.
Steven Cavender called it a career on Dec. 31 after 33 years with the association.
Cavender joined the Farm Credit team in 1986 after working at 2 different commercial banks as a collections officer. Since his start in the Romney branch office, he has moved through several positions within the organization including loan officer, branch manager, executive loan officer and most recently, special assets officer.
In 1991, he and his family moved to the Point Pleasant area, and has since been working from the satellite office there.
During his tenure, Cavender has been involved with many aspects of the lending world. While tasks may have shifted from writing loans to working with individual loan officers and outside parties, his dedication has remained strong.
He notes that he has always enjoyed serving the folks of rural America and working to see that our borrowers be successful in their endeavors.
“It has been a great experience working with all the people at Farm Credit,” Cavender said. “Over the last few years, I have had the opportunity to counsel new and young Loan Officers, and really enjoyed providing them with some support and mentorship.”
Jill Richter, senior credit analyst, said, “Steve has been a valuable asset and a dedicated employee with Farm Credit working with our member-owners for over 33 years. We wish him all the best and hope he will enjoy having more time to spend on his various activities and with family.”
F.J. Grady, regional lending manager, has worked with Cavender his entire Farm Credit career and their relationship goes back to the early 1990s.
“Steve’s accommodating and sincere attitude are unmistakable. I do not recall anyone ever having an unkind word to say about Steve, and that includes the members he had to process repossessions from,” he said. “People like Steve do not come around often in our lifetime and not only I, but also our entire organization will miss him. We congratulate him on his retirement and a job well done.”
In his retirement, Cavender is looking forward to spending time with his family, fishing and playing a few rounds of golf. He has a timber property that he is excited to spend more time working on and developing.
Cavender is also an active member of the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department and is eager to continue volunteering with his newfound free time.
