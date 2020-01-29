In the early/mid 1960s, rural New Jersey was being gobbled up by development. Consequently, traditional rural recreation such as hunting, fishing and just plain exploring were being phased out as the countryside realized its full development potential. This led to a brief period of displacement of youth accustomed to these activities until, unfortunately, drugs came along to help fill the void.
To fight the boredom, I decided to delve into literature. My parents’ bookshelves weren't especially large, made of white oak paneling and molding crafted into the stone veneer next to the fireplace. Their contents were typical of the 1950s; Steinbeck, Hemingway, Wouk, Joyce and lots of Reader's Digest Condensed Books. There was even an autobiography, "Groucho and Me," by (of all people) Julius "Groucho" Marx.
Interspersed here and there were smaller books with thin paper and funny smelling ink. These were left by a lady preacher who yelled at everyone. Having only been exposed to Catholicism, we thought that the purpose of religion was to show us how bad we were messing up and that we would soon get our comeuppance if we didn't change our ways. We thought that this lady, who would arrive at our home in her champagne-pink 1956 Nash Rambler, yelled because she was being sanctimonious — actually, she was just hard of hearing.
One book stood out from the rest, largely because it was taller and narrower than the other books on the shelf. Its dark, rich art-deco cloth cover enclosed pages of thick, soft paper; Esquire's Handbook for Hosts. This was a book of mixed drink and cooking recipes that no home bar of the early 1950s could do without. Compiled and published by Esquire Magazine, it not only contained the bar advice but included relevant one-page comics from Esquire as well as witty little columns. One such column was “365 Excuses for a Party.”
More of a list, really, it was from this column that I gleaned the date of the Rinkydinks snowball fight and Hitler's birthday. That's right — Hitler’s birthday was listed as an excuse for a party. It’s a little difficult in our time to understand this reasoning.
Perhaps by celebrating Hitler's birthday, a mockery could be made of his ambitions. Maybe it was to show that a good excuse for a party wasn't necessary in those carefree times when the handbook came out. But times weren’t completely carefree. Across the Pacific from our West Coast, the Korean Conflict raged.
The effect of this war on American industry was mixed. Automobile manufacturing continued uninterrupted; though, cars and trucks of that period show evidence of certain materials shortages. Other industry that supplied the war effort prospered. My father, a tool and die maker, was involved with one of these.
Though toolmakers are traditionally underpaid in relation to their skill level, he nonetheless prospered big time. Instead of taking decades to pay for building a nice home, he simply handed over the green stuff. Of course, when in prosperous times, we think that the party will never end. Some of us get fooled this way again and again.
He stocked up on bar-related items in preparation for the 30 year party to come. This copy of “Esquire’s Handbook for Hosts” was a relic of that period — the party that would never end. But end it did. Almost simultaneously, the Korean Conflict ended and I came along. The demand for whatever he was making dried up as our forces overseas scuttled much of this ordnance during their retreat.
A few years ago, I found a few of his pay stubs from the late ’50s. They were nothing to write home about. He wouldn't regain the financial stature and party spirit of the immediate postwar period until late in the 1970s.
I'm fairly certain that I snagged the copy of “Esquire's Handbook for Hosts” when we sold the homeplace after my father's death in 1986. It resides, I'm sure, somewhere deep in our hoardage along with a few other odd homeplace artifacts. I went searching for it recently to no avail.
Our youngest daughter, Emily Erekaife, invited us over for dinner last Saturday. She and her husband have a nice old-fashioned apartment on the north end of Old Town Winchester. Emily had been suffering a typical January cold and asked us for some hot drink recipes and the ingredients. I remembered that “Esquire's Handbook for Hosts” contained several of these recipes; though, they were more likely intended for treating hangovers than colds.
As mentioned, the book didn't turn up. We photocopied wife Stephanie's grandmother’s recipe for a hot toddy. On our way to Emily's, we picked up a half-pint of Bourbon. I hope she gets to feeling better soon. I also hope that it's snowing wherever the Rinkydinks are today.
First published in 2015
