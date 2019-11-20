Lessee… I seem to recall that we celebrated the 10th annual Old Hippie Orchard Day with a feature article in Vintage Truck Magazine … what … about 5 years ago? I’m not sure.
I do remember one year when we filled the trunk of an enormous Buick because the 1979 Ford Old Hippie Orchard Truck was laid up with a blown automatic transmission. A former son-in-law lacked the special touch that allows an old transmission to survive Morgantown’s terrain.
Subsequent years saw steady Old Hippie Orchard Day appearances by the old Ford. Last year, the weather being quite cool, a mysterious hum arose from the floorboards. “What’s that noise?” Stephanie asked.
“That’s the sound of a free transmission.” I replied.
Indeed, the remanufactured engine had been acquired gratis as well. The truck itself was a pasture find, acquired for the price of the tow bill.
Anyway, several uneventful years passed and the Old Hippie Orchard Day (with me sneaking off to the wine tasting) ensued. The ’79 Ford F150 performed its duties admirably.
For those who may have missed the previous Old Hippie Orchard Day stories I’ll briefly describe this annual event; Months before the apple harvest season, the Old Hippie (wife Stephanie) slyly begins recruiting her apple picking crew. She does this by promising a lovely picnic day in the orchard.
Most of those folks are younger people, many are friends of our youngest daughter, Emily. Once we’re in the orchard, Stephanie works us like rented mules picking up – or “groundhogging” – dropped apples. Still, the same people keep coming back year after year. By the way, she does serve lunch – heavy on cheeses, a natural with fresh apples.
Stephanie pays the orchard a flat rate for a pickup load of “wildlife apples.” Though, in the strictest sense, wildlife apples should include badly rotted apples; that is, one is obliged to pick up all the fruit on the ground. We, however, only pick up human-usable fruit.
The grower is aware of this, but is willing to let us cheat in this manner (I guess) because I give his establishment a good regional or even national write-up every few years.
It’s a tenuous arrangement.
Once the truck is loaded, we’ll head toward home with incidental stops along the way. Curious passerby will stop and look at the truckload of apples.
Stephanie will then launch into a lecture about the varieties of apples on the truck, their qualities for eating, cooking and keeping through the winter. All the while, she’ll hand out free samples in small plastic shopping bags. She draws a considerable crowd.
So far, apple lecture venues have included the Wal-Mart parking lot, Solenburger Hardware, Round Hill Market and a Halloween keg party on a 19th-Century front porch on Peyton Street.
Back home, she’ll bake pies and crisps for us, then bake more and deliver these baked goods to seemingly random individuals with a focus on shut-ins. She then cans gallons of apple sauce, which she distributes in like manner.
(As of this writing, she has already given away 13 bags of apples from this year’s haul.)
As this apple season progressed, things weren’t looking all that positive for the Old Hippie Orchard Day (OHOD). If you’ve been following this column you may recall that I wrecked my tractor repair service truck, OBT (Old Black Truck) II.
Being this late in my mobile tractor repair business and that my focus is primarily on pro-bono work, I couldn’t justify the purchase of another truck, Therefore, I had to usurp the 1979 F150 to be the next OBT. (OBT 1 resides in a collection at Middleburg, Va.) I was only able to do this by promising her Old Blue, our 1954 (actually a 1955 First Series, according to the serial number) Chevrolet flatbed as her farm/orchard truck.
Old Blue is undergoing a slow re-restoration which we’re following in Vintage Truck. The truck wasn’t ready in time for OHOD.
Trucks were the least of our problems when Stephanie fell ill and had to be hospitalized. Old Hippie Orchard Day was almost certainly doomed.
However, Stephanie made a recovery that can only be described as mighty despite her refusal of the recommended blood transfusion. Feeling better than she had in weeks, she ignored the lack of an antique truck and outfitted our large Toyota van with bushel baskets, 5-gallon
groundhogging buckets, hot tea, cheese and sandwiches.
Arrangements were made with Marker-Miller Orchard at Opequon, Va.
Marker-Miller is the traditional venue for OHOD because many of the participants – including daughter Emily – live out that way. Emily was notified but she and her husband had made previous arrangements to attend a convention in Maryland.
Stephanie had fallen behind in her recruiting and some of the old regulars are now married and are busy with the responsibilities that a family entails. We wound up with a crew consisting of just Stephanie and me.
I gave out after filling several buckets with apples. I’m just not built for low-down work. To be honest, this happens every year though it’s not as noticeable with a full crew.
Stephanie filled the buckets while I carried them to the van and dumped them into baskets. It was becoming a challenge to keep up; she certainly is feeling better.
Lunch was sharp cheddar and big, ripe Stayman Winesaps. Just the 2 of us, the orchard, the blue sky and the little country road. Often, the simplist pleasures are the best.
Since this day, Friday, Nov. 8, was a weekday, Stephanie had to be back in Hampshire County in time to drive the afternoon school bus run.
Thus we had time to pick only about 14 bushels of the mixed varieties. The apples sat undisturbed in the van over the weekend.
Monday morning, after she left for the morning bus run, I walked up to where the van was parked. Settling into the driver’s seat, I couldn’t help but notice how effective an air freshener 14 bushels of apples can be.
I drove around to the back of the house and unloaded the apples into the cellar. The old Chevrolet truck should be ready for OHOD 2020. I’ve got a whole year to work on it starting right about now.
