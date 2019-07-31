CHARLESTON — Commercial red meat production in West Virginia during June 2019 totaled 400,000 pounds. This was down 11 percent from June 2018.
Commercial red meat production is the carcass weight after slaughter including beef, veal, pork, lamb and mutton. Individual commodity production is total live weight of commercial slaughter.
Commercial cattle slaughter totaled 407,000 pounds live weight, down 11 percent from June 2018. Cattle slaughter totaled 400 head, unchanged from the previous year. The average live weight was down 42 pounds from the previous year, at 1,097 pounds.
Commercial hog slaughter totaled 105,000 pounds live weight, down 26 percent from last year. Hog slaughter totaled 400 head, down 100 head from the previous year. The average live weight was up 26 pounds from the previous year, at 292 pounds.
Statewide commercial slaughter of calves, sheep and lamb was not published to avoid disclosing individual operations.
For the entire United States:
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.37 billion pounds in June, up 1 percent from the 4.33 billion pounds produced in June 2018.
Beef production, at 2.22 billion pounds, was 3 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.80 million head, down 3 percent from June 2018. The average live weight was down 8 pounds from the previous year, at 1,313 pounds.
Veal production totaled 5.7 million pounds, 2 percent below June a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 44,400 head, down 2 percent from June 2018. The average live weight was unchanged from last year, at 223 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.13 billion pounds, up 6 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 9.99 million head, up 4 percent from June 2018. The average live weight was up 5 pounds from the previous year, at 285 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 11.4 million pounds, was down 8 percent from June 2018. Sheep slaughter totaled 175,300 head, 3 percent below last year. The average live weight was 130 pounds, down 7 pounds from June a year ago.
January-to-June 2019 commercial red meat production was 26.8 billion pounds, up 2 percent from 2018. Accumulated beef production was up slightly from last year, veal was down 1 percent, pork was up 4 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 1 percent.
June 2018 contained 21 weekdays and 5 Saturdays. June 2019 contained 20 weekdays and 5 Saturdays.
