ROMNEY — The Farm Credit Knowledge Center will host its annual Farm Management Institute at The Bottling Works in Romney March 19.
The session runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The 2020 Farm Management Institute is a free offering from the Farm Credit Knowledge Center in which participants will hear from David Kohl, a professor emeritus at Virginia Tech, on the topic of “Economic Mega Trends for the Next Decade” and “Management Tips and Tools.”
Greta Halahan will speak in the afternoon on the topic of “Cultivating Communication – Growing your Personality to Harvest Success.”
Participants will have the opportunity to engage with Kohl as they learn practical tools for business management that can be taken back and implemented on the farm. Participants will interact with Halahan as they learn their DISC personality type and how to cultivate communication in the farming operation. A light breakfast and lunch will be served.
“We are excited to bring the Farm Management Institute to this area of West Virginia,” Marie Rothwell, Knowledge Center Program Specialist, said. “This is a great opportunity for the agricultural community to engage with and learn from these industry experts. We hope participants will leave the event with insight they can take home to their own operations.”
Registration can be made via Eventbrite, by contacting Marie Rothwell at 540-463-5255 ext. 5415, or by email at MRothwell@FCVirginias.com.
A second institute will be held at the Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20. For more information on the Harrisonburg event, please visit the Farm Credit Knowledge Center website, https://farmcreditknowledgecenter.com/ o
