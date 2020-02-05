FARMERS Livestock

EXCHANGE INC.

1995 Northwestern Pike

Winchester, Va.

Monday, February 3, 2020

LAMBS: 8

   Slaughter Ewes: $91-94.

KID GOATS:

   20-40 lbs.: $220-305; 40-60 lbs.: $265-280; 60-80 lbs.: $210-235.

SLAUGHTER CATTLE:

Steers: 56

Choice 2-4: $112-119.50; Good 2-3: $104-108.

Heifers:

Choice 2-4: $111-122; Good 2-3: $109-116.50.

Cows: 90

Utility & Comm: $50-68; Canner & Cutter: $30-49; Cutter & BNG: $46-58.

Bulls: 20

1-2 – 1,500 lbs.: $73-82.

Stock Cows: 70

Bred Beef: $550-870.

Feeder Cattle: 596

Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $158-162; 400-500 lbs. - $154-164; 500-600 lbs. - $145-161; 600-700 lbs. - $130-140; 700-800 lbs. - $128. Med & Lg #2: 400-500 lbs. - $148-154; 500-600 lbs. - $125-145; 600-700 lbs. - $121-138.

Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $128-140; 400-500 lbs. - $125-135; 500-600 lbs. - $110-126; 600-700 lbs. - $98-120. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $118-136; 400-500 lbs. - $118-126; 500-600 lbs. - $116-121.

Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 200-300 lbs.: $130-155; 300-400 lbs. - $150-170; 400-500 lbs. - $135-154; 500-600 lbs. - $125-150; 600-700 lbs. - $115-134. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $121-135; 400-500 lbs. - $130-148; 500-600 lbs. - $120-139; 600-700 lbs. - $115-125.

Total: 861

Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.

 

Friend's Stockyard Inc.

376 Stockyard Road

Accident, Md.

301-746-8178

Monday, February 3, 2020

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: $106.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $111.

Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $111.

Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $106.

Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $60.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $74.75;Light: Up to $62.

Cows: Utility: $45-59; Comm. To Good: $35-44; Culls: $34 And Down.

Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $74;Medium to Good: Up to $52; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $76.

Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $15.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $117.50.

 

grantsville stockyards

1060 Springs Road

Grantsville, Md.

301-895-5268, 301-895-5677

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $132.50.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120.

Dairy Steers & Bulls: Light: Up to $55.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $68.50.

Cows: Utility: Up to $54; Canners: Up to $35-45; Culls: $34 and Down.

Bob Calves: $10 And Down.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $100.

Hogs: Top quality:Up to $69; Heavy: Up to $65; Light: Up to $63.

Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $57.

Sows: Up to $62.

Male Hogs: Up to $15.

Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $220; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $214; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $232.50.

Sheep: Up to $127.50.

Goats: By Head – Large: $150-290; Medium: $50-225; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $92.50.

Hay: 1st cut: Up to $3.85; 2nd cut: Up to $5.

 

Four states livestock

PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.

301-733-8120

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

SLAUGHTER COWS: 76 Head

Breakers: H Dressing - $58-62; Avg. Dressing - $53-57; L Dressing - $50-53.

Boners: H Dressing - $60-64; Avg. Dressing - $51-56.

Lean: Avg. Dressing - $48-53.

Thin & Light: $45 Down.

BULLS: 7 Head

YG #1 - 1600-2000 lbs. - $68-76; H Dressing: 1700-2200 lbs. - $80-84.

FED CATTLE: 12 Head

Steers: High Choice & Prime: 1500-1700 lbs. - $119-120.25. High Choice Hol: 1200-1400 lbs. - $91-94. Select: 1100-1300 lbs. - $72-82.

Heifers Dairy Culls: 1100-1300 lbs. - $62-64.

RETURN TO FARM CALVES - BULLS: 80 Head

#1: 95-110 lbs. - $75-87; 84-94 lbs. - $50-65. #2: 95-110 lbs. - $60-75; 84-94 lbs. - $35-50.

Slaughter Calves: 80-110 lbs. - $10-15; 60-80 lbs. - $4-10.

STOCK CATTLE: 78 Head

Feeder Steers: M&L 1 & 2: 400-500 lbs. - To $126; 500-700 lbs. - To $127; 700-1000 lbs. - $96-100.

Holstein Steers: 1000-1125 lbs. - $68-76.

Feeder Heifers: M&L 1 & 2: 300-500 lbs. - $90-107; 500-700 lbs. - $87-96.

Feeder Bulls: M&L 1 & 2: 600-700 lbs. - $95-109; 700-900 lbs. - $79-83; 1 Angus - 962 lbs. - At $100.

LAMBS: 18 Head

   High Choice: 55-70 lbs. - $260-265. Good - Choice: 48-70 lbs. - $215-237. Few: 100-115 lbs. - $165-175.

GOATS: 33 Head - By the head

   Advertised Goats: Doe + 3 kids: $550-600. Doe + 2 kids: $400. Doe + 1 kid: $300-425.

Billies: Selection #1: 70-80 lbs.: $185-220; Selection #2: 60 lbs.: $135-170.

Boer Billy: $410.

Bred Nannies: Yearling: $200-335.

BUTCHER HOGS: 110 Head

52-56% Lean: 250-325 lbs. - $50-57; 325-350 lbs. - $46-50.

48-52% Lean: 250-325 lbs. - $42-49.

SOWS: 15 Head

500-700 lbs. - $32-37; 300-500 lbs. - $25-35.

PIGS & SHOATS: 60 Head

By the head: 40-60 lbs. - $37-45; 70-90 lbs. - $45-65.

By the pound: 150-200 lbs - $37-49; 200-230 lbs. - $40-50.

Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.