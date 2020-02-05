FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, February 3, 2020
LAMBS: 8
Slaughter Ewes: $91-94.
KID GOATS:
20-40 lbs.: $220-305; 40-60 lbs.: $265-280; 60-80 lbs.: $210-235.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 56
Choice 2-4: $112-119.50; Good 2-3: $104-108.
Heifers:
Choice 2-4: $111-122; Good 2-3: $109-116.50.
Cows: 90
Utility & Comm: $50-68; Canner & Cutter: $30-49; Cutter & BNG: $46-58.
Bulls: 20
1-2 – 1,500 lbs.: $73-82.
Stock Cows: 70
Bred Beef: $550-870.
Feeder Cattle: 596
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $158-162; 400-500 lbs. - $154-164; 500-600 lbs. - $145-161; 600-700 lbs. - $130-140; 700-800 lbs. - $128. Med & Lg #2: 400-500 lbs. - $148-154; 500-600 lbs. - $125-145; 600-700 lbs. - $121-138.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $128-140; 400-500 lbs. - $125-135; 500-600 lbs. - $110-126; 600-700 lbs. - $98-120. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $118-136; 400-500 lbs. - $118-126; 500-600 lbs. - $116-121.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 200-300 lbs.: $130-155; 300-400 lbs. - $150-170; 400-500 lbs. - $135-154; 500-600 lbs. - $125-150; 600-700 lbs. - $115-134. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $121-135; 400-500 lbs. - $130-148; 500-600 lbs. - $120-139; 600-700 lbs. - $115-125.
Total: 861
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, February 3, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: $106.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $111.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $111.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $106.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $60.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $74.75;Light: Up to $62.
Cows: Utility: $45-59; Comm. To Good: $35-44; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $74;Medium to Good: Up to $52; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $76.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $15.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $117.50.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $132.50.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120.
Dairy Steers & Bulls: Light: Up to $55.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $68.50.
Cows: Utility: Up to $54; Canners: Up to $35-45; Culls: $34 and Down.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $100.
Hogs: Top quality:Up to $69; Heavy: Up to $65; Light: Up to $63.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $57.
Sows: Up to $62.
Male Hogs: Up to $15.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $220; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $214; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $232.50.
Sheep: Up to $127.50.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-290; Medium: $50-225; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $92.50.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $3.85; 2nd cut: Up to $5.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 76 Head
Breakers: H Dressing - $58-62; Avg. Dressing - $53-57; L Dressing - $50-53.
Boners: H Dressing - $60-64; Avg. Dressing - $51-56.
Lean: Avg. Dressing - $48-53.
Thin & Light: $45 Down.
BULLS: 7 Head
YG #1 - 1600-2000 lbs. - $68-76; H Dressing: 1700-2200 lbs. - $80-84.
FED CATTLE: 12 Head
Steers: High Choice & Prime: 1500-1700 lbs. - $119-120.25. High Choice Hol: 1200-1400 lbs. - $91-94. Select: 1100-1300 lbs. - $72-82.
Heifers Dairy Culls: 1100-1300 lbs. - $62-64.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES - BULLS: 80 Head
#1: 95-110 lbs. - $75-87; 84-94 lbs. - $50-65. #2: 95-110 lbs. - $60-75; 84-94 lbs. - $35-50.
Slaughter Calves: 80-110 lbs. - $10-15; 60-80 lbs. - $4-10.
STOCK CATTLE: 78 Head
Feeder Steers: M&L 1 & 2: 400-500 lbs. - To $126; 500-700 lbs. - To $127; 700-1000 lbs. - $96-100.
Holstein Steers: 1000-1125 lbs. - $68-76.
Feeder Heifers: M&L 1 & 2: 300-500 lbs. - $90-107; 500-700 lbs. - $87-96.
Feeder Bulls: M&L 1 & 2: 600-700 lbs. - $95-109; 700-900 lbs. - $79-83; 1 Angus - 962 lbs. - At $100.
LAMBS: 18 Head
High Choice: 55-70 lbs. - $260-265. Good - Choice: 48-70 lbs. - $215-237. Few: 100-115 lbs. - $165-175.
GOATS: 33 Head - By the head
Advertised Goats: Doe + 3 kids: $550-600. Doe + 2 kids: $400. Doe + 1 kid: $300-425.
Billies: Selection #1: 70-80 lbs.: $185-220; Selection #2: 60 lbs.: $135-170.
Boer Billy: $410.
Bred Nannies: Yearling: $200-335.
BUTCHER HOGS: 110 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-325 lbs. - $50-57; 325-350 lbs. - $46-50.
48-52% Lean: 250-325 lbs. - $42-49.
SOWS: 15 Head
500-700 lbs. - $32-37; 300-500 lbs. - $25-35.
PIGS & SHOATS: 60 Head
By the head: 40-60 lbs. - $37-45; 70-90 lbs. - $45-65.
By the pound: 150-200 lbs - $37-49; 200-230 lbs. - $40-50.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.