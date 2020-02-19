CHARLESTON — Cattle inventory in West Virginia as of Jan. 1 grew slightly from a year earlier.
The 2020 total of 395,000 head was up 5,000 from Jan. 1, 2019. All cows and heifers that have calved totaled 205,000 head, unchanged from Jan. 1, 2019.
Comparing this Jan. 1 to Jan. 1, 2019:
• Beef cows that have calved totaled 199,000 head, up 1,000;
• Milk cows that have calved totaled 6,000 head, down 1,000;
• All heifers 500 pounds and over totaled 59,000 head, up 4,000;
• Beef replacement heifers totaled 34,000 head, up 2,000;
• Milk replacement heifers totaled 3,000 head, unchanged;
• Other heifers totaled 22,000 head, up 2,000;
• Steers 500 pounds and over totaled 44,000 head, up 2,000;
• Bulls 500 pounds and over totaled 15,000 head, up 1,000;
• Calves less than 500 pounds totaled 72,000 head, down 2,000.
• Cattle on feed for slaughter totaled 4,000 head, unchanged from 2019.
The 2019 calf crop totaled 195,000 head, up 5,000 from the 2018 calf crop.
Across the United States, all cattle and calves as of Jan. 1 totaled 94.4 million head, slightly below the 94.8 million head on Jan. 1, 2019.
All cows and heifers that have calved, at 40.7 million head, were 1 percent below the 41.0 million head on Jan. 1, 2019.
Comparing this Jan. 1 to Jan. 1, 2019:
• Beef cows that have calved totaled 31.3 million head, down 1 percent;
• Milk cows that have calved totaled 9.33 million head, down slightly;
• All heifers 500 pounds and over totaled 20.1 million head, down slightly;
• Beef replacement heifers totaled 5.77 million head, down 2 percent;
• Milk replacement heifers totaled 4.64 million head, down 1 percent;
• Other heifers totaled 9.71 million head, up 1 percent;
• Steers 500 pounds and over totaled 16.7 million head, down 1 percent;
• Bulls 500 pounds and over totaled 2.24 million head, down 1 percent;
• Calves less than 500 pounds totaled 14.7 million head, up 1 percent;
• Cattle and calves on feed for slaughter in all feedlots totaled 14.7 million head, up 2 percent;
• The combined total of calves under 500 pounds and other heifers and steers over 500 pounds (outside of feedlots) was 26.4 million head, down slightly.
The 2019 calf crop in the United States was estimated at 36.1 million head, down 1 percent from last year's calf crop. Calves born during the first half of 2019 were estimated at 26.4 million head, down slightly from the first half of 2018.
Calves born during the second half of 2019 were estimated at 9.71 million head, 27 percent of the total 2019 calf crop.
