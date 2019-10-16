CHARLESTON — Turkeys raised in West Virginia during 2019 are forecast to total 3.6 million birds, up 16 percent from 2018.
Across the United States turkey production during 2019 is forecast at 240 million, down 2 percent from the number raised during 2018.
The top 6 states account for 67 percent of the turkeys produced in the United States during 2019. The largest turkey-producing state is Minnesota, at 40.0 million turkeys, down 5 percent from the previous year.
North Carolina produced 32.5 million turkeys, unchanged from last year. Arkansas produced 32.0 million turkeys, which is up 2 percent from the previous year. Indiana is up 8 percent from a year ago to 21.5 million turkeys.
Missouri produced 19.0 million turkeys, unchanged from last year. Virginia is down 7 percent from the previous year at 15.7 million turkeys. o
