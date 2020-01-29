FARMERS Livestock

EXCHANGE INC.

1995 Northwestern Pike

Winchester, Va.

Monday, January 27, 2020

LAMBS: 28

   HI Choice & Prime: $180-185; Choice: $190-227.50; Slaughter Ewes - $87-95.

GOATS: 28

   Kids:40-60 lbs. - $225-265.

SLAUGHTER CATTLE:

Cows: 83

Utility & Comm: $52-66; Canner & Cutter: $38-42; Cutter & BNG: $42-54.

Bulls: 20

1-2: $50-70.

Stock Cows: 58

Bred Beef: $550-875.

Feeder Cattle: 555

Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $150-157; 400-500 lbs. - $145-159; 500-600 lbs. - $142-159; 600-700 lbs. - $130-140; 700-800 lbs. - $128. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $144-152; 400-500 lbs. - $141-149; 500-600 lbs. - $138-146; 600-700 lbs. - $121-129.

Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $122-132; 400-500 lbs. - $123-130; 500-600 lbs. - $115-125; 600-700 lbs. - $109-115; 700-800 lbs. - $111-115. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $114-124; 400-500 lbs. - $111-122; 500-600 lbs. - $105-114; 600-700 lbs. - $95-103; 700-800 lbs.: $93-101.

Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $153-160; 400-500 lbs. - $145-154; 500-600 lbs. - $138-148; 600-700 lbs. - $121-127; 700-800 lbs. - $102. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $146-154; 400-500 lbs. - $141-148; 500-600 lbs. - $128-139; 600-700 lbs. - $115-123.

Total: 781

Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.

 

Friend's Stockyard Inc.

376 Stockyard Road

Accident, Md.

301-746-8178

Monday, January 27, 2020

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: $100.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $114.

Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $121; Medium to Good: Up to $114.

Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $118; Medium to Good: Up to $112.

Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $83; Light: Up to $60.

Bulls: Light: Up to $62.

Cows: Utility: $45-56.75; Comm. To Good: $35-44; Culls: $34 And Down.

Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $74;Medium to Good: Up to $52; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $78.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $200.

 

grantsville stockyards

1060 Springs Road

Grantsville, Md.

301-895-5268, 301-895-5677

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $100.

Dairy Steers & Bulls: Light: Up to $55.

Cows: Utility: Up to $50;Canners: $35-45; Culls: $34 And Down.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $67.

Bob Calves: $10 And Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: Return to Farm: 90-120 lbs. –Up to $42.50.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $100.

Hogs: Top quality:Up to $66; Heavy: Up to $65; Light: Up to $63.

Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $65.

Sows: Up to $52.

Male Hogs: Up to $15.

Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $234; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $225; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $238.

Sheep: Up to $110.

Goats: By Head – Large: $150-385; Medium: $50-225; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $80.

Hay: 1st cut: Up to $3; 2nd cut: Up to $5.75; 3rd cut: Up to $5.85.

 

Four states livestock

PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.

301-733-8120

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

SLAUGHTER COWS: 93 Head

Breakers - 75-80% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $53.50-60; H Dressing - $60.50-63.50.

Boners - 80-85% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $49-55.

Lean - 85-90% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $42-46; H Dressing: $48.50-49.50; L Dressing - $39-40.

SLAUGHTER BULLS: 13 Head

YG #1 - 1264-1854 lbs. - $67-76; H Dressing: 1742 lbs. - $89 L Dressing: 1468-1914 lbs. - $59-62.

FED CATTLE: 27 Head

Slaughter Steers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1442-1664 lbs. - $119.50-121.50. Choice 2-3: 1200-1524 lbs. - $114-119. Select 2-3: 1024-1298 lbs. - $107-111.

Slaughter Holstein: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1300-1444 lbs. - $90-93.50.

Slaughter Heifers: Choice 2-3: 1230-1288 lbs. - $108-113.

RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 74 Head

Holstein Bull Calves: #1: 96-120 lbs. - $55-82.50; 86-94 lbs. - $30-50. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $40-60; 84-94 lbs. - $30-50. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $13-20. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.

Holstein Heifer Calves: 76-108 lbs. - $12-15.

Beef Calves: 80-100 lbs. - $97.50-170.

FEEDERS: 120 Head

Steers: M&L 1: 300-400 lbs. - $120-140; 500-600 lbs. - $126; 600-700 lbs. - $84-92; 800-850 lbs. - $86.

Holstein Steers: L 3: 500-550 lbs. - $56; 1000-1050 lbs. - $57.

Heifers: M&L 1: 200-300 lbs. - $103-116; 300-400 lbs. - $104-117.50 400-500 lbs. - $104-119; 500-600 lbs. - $92-116; 600-700 lbs. - $95-100; 700-900 lbs. - $78-100. M&L 2: 200-300 lbs. - $74-85; 400-700 lbs. - $79-88.

Bulls: M&L 1: 300-400 lbs. - $120-140; 500-600 lbs. - $87-126; 600-800 lbs. - $84-92; 800-850 lbs. - $86. M&L 2: 200-300 lbs. - $76; 400-500 lbs. - $96-101; 500-700 lbs. - $89-96.

STOCK COWS: 4 Head

   Bred 1-3 Months: 1006-1094 lbs. - $725-800. 6-8 Months: 1190 lbs. - $800.

   Cow-Calf Pairs: Sold by family - Open Cow Calf Under 150 lbs. - $975.

REPLACEMENT DAIRY CATTLE: 5 Head

Springer Heifers: Medium: 700 lbs. - $270 (Jersey); 1196 lbs. - $625; 1232 lbs. - $625 (Crossbred).

LAMBS: 23 Head - Sold by the cwt.

   Choice 1-3: 50-60 lbs. - $270-285; 60-70 lbs. - $237.50-285; 70-80 lbs. - $212.50-225; 90-100 lbs. - $155-205.

SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 4 Head - Sold by the cwt.

Ewes: 100-200 lbs. - $115-125.

Rams: 158 lbs. - $135.

SLAUGHTER GOATS: 19 Head - Sold per head with est. wgt.

Kids: Selection 1: 30-40 lbs. - $50-75; 40-50 lbs. - $115-135; 50-60 lbs. - $135-180.

Nannies: Selection 1: 120-140 lbs. - $175-200; 152 lbs. - $225.

Billies: Selection 1: 60 lbs. - $125; 100-140 lbs. - $220-240; 180-190 lbs. - $435.

Wethers: Selection 1: 76 lbs. - $165.

SLAUGHTER HOGS - BARROWS & GILTS: 117 Head

52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $50-62, 300-350 lbs. - $55-62.

48-52% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $37-50.

SOWS: 9 Head - All prices per cwt.

Good 2-3: 300-500 lbs. - $39-41; 500-700 lbs. - $30-38. Utility: 300-500 lbs. - $5.

BOARS: 1 Head

400-500 lbs. - $4-4.50.

FEEDER PIGS: 69 Head

Under 100 lbs. sold per head

   US 1-2: 30-40 lbs. - $22-43; 50-60 lbs. - $50. US 2-3: 30-60 lbs. - $18-37.

Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.

   US 1-2: 120-140 lbs. - $21-46; 160-180 lbs. - $29-49; 190-200 lbs. - $28-55.

Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.

