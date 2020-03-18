The Star picked the subject, the first of which was “On the Farm.” My submission “Swimsuits Optional” was the first to be published. The story was about my lunch-hour swims in the pond while working at Whitham Orchard near Gore, Va.
I didn’t want to slog around in damp ... jeans alL afternoon so swam in the traditional attire of remote swimming holes. I thought I was safe enough.
However, I hadn’t noticed the piecework trimmers who work through the noon break or the traffic moving at a snail’s pace over the potholes of the “Hollow” road (It’s the “Falls” road on the Capon Bridge end) — all within sight of the pond. People from that community still talk about it, but that’s another story.
“Piece of Mind” attracted a lot of writers at first. As time went on, though, contributions slacked off until the column wound up being commanded only by the late Perry Crabill and myself. Instead of doing the smart thing after this sucessful winnowing process and giving Perry and me alternating paid columns, the Star instead canceled “Piece Of Mind.”
Anyway, here’s my “Piece of Mind” story published on the eve of the Vernal Equinox (like today) circa 2005. The subject that the Star assigned us was spring wildflowers.
* * *
As a rather large, hard callused, beer-drinking tractor mechanic with perpetually black fingernails, I feel outstandingly qualified to write about nature’s 1st delicate blooms of the new year. My discourse concerns a family of flowers that I refer to as Microscopies.
That may not be the proper name for this group of flowers, but with the first ascension of chlorophyll, a tractor mechanic’s life gets complicated; thus, I haven’t had the time to consult the thick, dusty botanical tome that my wife handed me when I decided to write this.
About my qualifications: I walked stooped over as a child. This was Central New Jersey in the 1950s and many of the ingredients of the ethnic melting pot had yet to blend in.
I lived in a community of farms owned by Lithuanian immigrants. In general, Lithuanians aren’t all that tall and husky. When I “shot up like a weed” (weeds were not appreciated in this pre-herbicide era) suddenly 2 heads taller than most of my neighbors my age, I felt gangly, awkward and self-conscious.
I tried to mitigate this problem with a stooped posture.
This caused me to look at the ground a lot. There were, and continue to be, many fascinating things to see there and I seemed to possess a gift for finding them.
It wasn’t until I became friends with some boys in a nearby Norwegian community that i completed my personal evolution and walked upright among these large people. As we grew older and I continued to resemble them more and more, it became evident that I was the result of some errant, maverick gene passed down through the generations, possibly recalling a Viking raid or some other Medieval hanky-panky across the Baltic Sea.
To this day, I have not lost my passion for seeking out the amazing dimensions of things little noticed, passed by and forgotten, the grass roots of our surroundings.
We now live in the hills of West Virginia along a tributary of the Potomac River. This little river floods now and then — sometimes catastrophically — but our home is high and dry and our losses are usually limited to swim toys and picnic tables.
When the river floods, it also sows its banks with everything from field corn to fruit trees, neatly covering the seeds with a thin strata of topsoil from upstream. The result is a spectacular show of wildflowers from late winter to the last blue asters of November.
The White Microscopies are the 1st to appear — usually in mid-March, about the time that the wild onions are about an inch tall. These white, 4-petal blooms are often mistaken for a dusting of snow on the chilly moss. The Blue Microscopies appear a few days later and may well be the 1st tentative dwarfed blooms of the very prolific Monkey Flower.
There’s one more Microscopic yet to appear before the usual spring rush of Violets, Spring Beauties, Hound’s Tooth Violets, Anise and May Apples.
It looks like it may miss the boat as an “almost Spring flower” if it doesn’t hurry to beat the Vernal Equinox.
It’s 5:30 p.m., March 20 (circa 2005) and I had hoped that the Orange Microscopic would have made an appearance by now, but a search of the river bank didn’t turn up any. It’s late in the day and the blooms are closing up for the night; even I could have missed one.
These flowers are the color of orange sherbet and will certainly have bloomed by the end of the month. While not actually microscopic, one must get down on the cold, moist soil to appreciate these flowers and a magnifying glass can help.
A pair of ducks are searching the area of the river bank that I just left. They probably wonder what I found so interesting there.
