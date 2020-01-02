BRIDGEPORT — The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service sponsored the 2019 WV Food Desert Summit Dec. 10.
The meeting was the 3rd installment of an ongoing project to find solutions to the state’s food deserts — parts of the state with no or limited access to fresh food and groceries.
The USDA defines a food desert as an area lacking fresh fruit, vegetables and other healthful whole foods, or lack of transportation to these areas. To be considered a food desert, at least 500 people or at least 33 percent of the census tract’s population must reside more than a mile from a supermarket or large grocery store. For rural areas, the distance must be more than 10 miles.
Data from 2018 shows that around a quarter of a million West Virginians live in food deserts and in 2019 that number is rising.
This means residents might have access to gas stations or convenience stores that sell processed items but not grocery stores or supermarkets where healthier meats and produce are available.
Representatives from various sectors including food retailers, farmers, university staff, food access specialists, and government agencies attended the summit to collaborate and figure out ways to make nutritious food more widely available in the state.
The summit’s vision statement suggested a full retail experience that accommodates the preferences of everyone in West Virginia, especially its low-wealth communities, with (healthy) food options that are accommodating, affordable, available, acceptable, and accessible.
Dr. Lauri Andress with the WVU School of Public Health said that the one conversation we need to have involves retail opportunities.
“How do we solve the problems surrounding the fact that our families have no place to shop? It’s important that people participate in that conversation,” she said.
The NRCS Northeast Regional Conservationist, Terrell Erickson was in attendance to address the group. As one of the four senior executive regional conservationists for the NRCS,
Erickson oversees and directs conservation programs for 14 northeastern states. This work includes delivering over $400 million of program funding on agricultural and private lands across the northeast.
“The NRCS works with large and small farms to provide many opportunities and initiatives that help sustain local agriculture,” said Erickson. “There is a connection between locally grown food and sustaining the community.”
Food deserts are one of the NRCS focused initiatives nationwide. Through a range of programs, the USDA supports projects that increase access to healthy, affordable food in communities that currently lack these options.
“The NRCS attempts to identify areas of potential food deserts and provide opportunities for individuals to grow food to improve their current personal situation, or the situation within the community,” said Jared Beard, acting West Virginia NRCS state conservationist. “One of our programs is establishing high tunnels; obtaining them, installing them, and maintaining them. Supplying and growing fresh food becomes part of a larger distribution effort for schools, hospitals, grocery stores etc. In turn, this success continues to benefit communities.”
Part of the summit’s activities involved brainstorming exercises where small groups worked on solutions to food availability concerns and the resources needed for these concerns. One topic included food production, distribution, and infrastructure; how food is grown, processed, moved, and transported while generating a profit. “If we can share resources to solve the problem here, we can be a model across the country,” said WVU Provost Maryanne Reed. “It is important for us to band together and build on each other’s progress.”
The feedback collected from this summit and the two previous installments will be recorded and a think tank will be assembled to continue working on the food access issue in the long term.
Other representatives included the WVU Health and Science Center; the WV Department of Agriculture; the WVU School of Public Health; the Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program; the WVU School of Design and Community Development; the Sprouting Farms and WVU Center for Resilient Communities; the WVU Extension Small Farm Center; the WV Healthy Kids and Families; the National Healthy Food Financing Initiative; and the Social Enterprise Ecosystem Program.
This Food Desert Summit was also sponsored by the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, the WVU School of Public Health, the WVU Extension Service, and the WVU Foundation.
