CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is now accepting requests for applications for 2020 specialty crop block grants.
Funds awarded must be used to enhance the production, processing and consumption of specialty crops in West Virginia. Applications are due by Jan. 8.
“One of the largest barriers to small business development is access to capital,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “This is even more true for agriculture-based businesses. The goal of these grants is to bridge that capital gap by either conducting research or finding ways to expand markets for specialty crop businesses.”
The grants are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the WVDA. Grant recipients have 2 years to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.
“For West Virginia agriculture and the state’s economy to move forward, we must think small. Focusing on how we develop niche markets to diversify our economy will be key to West Virginia’s future. We encourage anyone who has a unique idea on how to do just that to apply,” Leonhardt said.
There are 2 changes for the 2020 grants. First, the floor and ceiling for grant funding has been adjusted to $15,000 and $100,000 respectively. Second, projects will run for 2-year cycles instead of the previous 3-year cycles.
The USDA awarded $72.4 million to 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the 5 U.S. territories the last go-round. The WVDA anticipates receiving approximately $270,000, from which multiple grants will be awarded.
Application, instructions and other information can be found at the WVDA website.
