FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, February 10, 2020
LAMBS: 6
Slaughter Ewes: $87-107.
KID GOATS: 60
20-40 lbs.: $200-250; 40-60 lbs.: $220-275; 60-80 lbs.: $200-280.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 56
Utility & Comm: $46-62; Canner & Cutter: $26-38; Cutter & BNG: $40-48.
Bulls: 11
1-2 - $55-80.
Stock Cows: 50
Beef: $500-885.
Feeder Cattle: 1,137
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 400-500 lbs. - $153-162; 500-600 lbs. - $130-147; 600-700 lbs. - $132-143; 700-800 lbs. - $129; 800-900 lbs. - $119-134.25; 900-1100 lbs. - $129.50-130. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - #120-161; 400-500 lbs. - $130-152; 500-600 lbs. - $130-145; 600-700 lbs. - $131-136.50; 700-800 lbs. - $122; 800-900 lbs. - $119.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $132-139; 400-500 lbs. - $135; 500-600 lbs. - $114-129; 600-700 lbs. - $102-119; 700-800 lbs. - $113-118.50; 800-900 lbs. - $112.50. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $123-134; 400-500 lbs. - $122-129; 500-600 lbs. - $117-125; 600-700 lbs. - $104-115; 700-800 lbs. - $108-109.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $145-173; 400-500 lbs. - $115-146; 500-600 lbs. - $140-142.50; 600-700 lbs. - $123.50-130; 700-800 lbs. - $108. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $156-168; 400-500 lbs. - $126-143; 500-600 lbs. - $116-118; 600-700 lbs. - $100-118; 700-800 lbs. - $95.
Total: 1,350
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, February 10, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: $106.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $111; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $107.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $120.25; Medium to Good: Up to $111.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $121; Medium to Good: Up to $106.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $82.75; Light: Up to $60.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $74.75;Light: Up to $62.
Cows: Utility: $45-58; Comm. To Good: $35-44; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $74;Medium to Good: Up to $52; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $82.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $180.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115.
Cows: Canners: Up to $35-45; Culls: $34 and Down.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Hogs: Top quality:Up to $68; Heavy: Up to $65; Light: Up to $63.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $65.
Male Hogs: Up to $15.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $265; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $220; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $270.
Sheep: Up to $110.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-175; Medium: $50-150; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $92.50.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $3; 2nd cut: Up to $3.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 62 Head
Breakers 75-80%: Avg. Dressing - $55-61; H Dressing - $64-65.
Boners 80-85%: Avg. Dressing - $49.50-57; H Dressing - $61-63.
Lean 85-90%: Avg. Dressing - $44-51.50; L Dressing - $34-41.
Thin & Light: $45 Down.
BULLS: 2 Head
YG #1 - 1860 lbs. - $63; H Dress: 1588-1958 lbs. - $78-89.
FED CATTLE: 8 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1330-1450 lbs. - $118. Select 2-3: 1104 lbs. - $102.
Slaughter Heifers: Choice 2-3: 1204-1346 lbs. - $113-115.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 67 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1: 96-120 lbs. - $65-100; 86-94 lbs. - $45-70. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $45-60; 84-94 lbs. - $30-45. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $20-40. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Beef Calves: 80-100 lbs. - $85-140.
FEEDERS: 50 Head
Steers: M&L 1: 1076-1150 lbs. - $101-106.
Holstein Steers: L3:488 lbs. - $56; 878-1116 lbs. - $52-72.
Heifers: M&L 1: 376-534 lbs. - $81-89; 560-572 lbs. - $85-99; 686-870 lbs. - $81-95.
Bulls: M&L 1: 346 lbs. - $119; 600-775 lbs. - $81-82. M&L 2: 256 lbs. - $69; 392 lbs. - $78.
STOCK COWS: 17 Head - Sold by the head
Bred Cows: Age 2-4 years: 900-1200 lbs. - $600-775. Age 5-8 years: 1100-1150 lbs. - $535-700.
LAMBS: 33 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 50-60 lbs. - $260-275; 60-70 lbs. - $190-270; 70-80 lbs. - $240; 90-95 lbs. - $180-220.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 4 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: 100-200 lbs. - $95-130.
Rams: 120-200 lbs. - $125-175.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 18 Head - By the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 50 lbs. - $140; 78 lbs. - $170.
Nannies: Selection 1: 102-128 lbs. - $155-200.
Billies: Selection 1: 160 lbs. - $270; 226 lbs. - $370. Selection 2: 54 lbs.: $75-85; 86 lbs. - $125.
Wethers: Selection 1: 88 lbs. - $170; 92 lbs. - $205; 104-118 lbs. - $225. Selection 2: 108 lbs.: $145.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 58 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $53-59; 300-350 lbs. - $50-61.
48-52% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $48-53.
SOWS: 4 Head - All prices per cwt.
Good 2-3: 300-500 lbs. - $40; 500-700 lbs. - $32-35.
FEEDER PIGS: 19 Head
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2 - 170-190 lbs. - $39-55.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
