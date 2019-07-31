This was down 6 million pounds or 698,000 gallons from the same period in 2018, and down 1 million pounds from the January-March 2019 quarter.
The number of dairy cows averaged 6,000 head, down 1,000 head from the same period in 2018, and down 500 head from the previous quarter.
Across the United Statesmilk production during the April-June quarter totaled 55.8 billion pounds, down 0.1 percent from the April-June quarter last year.
The average number of milk cows in the United States during the quarter was 9.33 million head, 15,000 head less than the January-March quarter, and 89,000 head less than the same period last year.
