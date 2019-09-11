FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, September 9, 2019
Lambs: 53
Hi Choice and Prime: $165-177.50; Choice - $152-165.
Kid Goats:
20-40 lbs. - $150;40-60 lbs. - $210-272.50; 60-80 lbs. - $250-257.50; 80-100 lbs. - $200-237.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 140: Utility & Comm: $48-64; Canner & Cutter: $ 30-46; Cutter & BNG; $42-63.
Bulls: 12: $75-87.50.
Stock Cows: Beef - 40: $525-720.
FEEDER CATTLE: 1,977
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $103-143; 400-500 lbs. - $102-135; 500-600 lbs. - $92-139.50; 600-700 lbs. - $94-132.50; 700-800 lbs. - $108-140.50; 800-900 lbs. - $103-137.50; 900-1100 lbs. - $104-123.50.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $120-128; 400-500 lbs. - $91-126; 500-600 lbs. - $90-119; 600-700 lbs. - $98-113; 700-800 lbs. - $101-116; 800-900 lbs. - $102-105.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $90-119; 400-500 lbs. - $103-116; 500-600 lbs. - $93-115; 600-700 lbs. - $90-101.75; 700-800 lbs. - $91; 800-900 lbs. - $92.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $102-118; 400-500 lbs. - $91-102; 500-600 lbs. - $94-109; 600-700 lbs. - $88-100; 700-800 lbs. - $85.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 200-300 lbs. - $120-151; 300-400 lbs. - $125.50-138; 400-500 lbs. - $100-134; 500-600 lbs. - $106-124.50; 600-700 lbs. - $100-105; 700-800 lbs. - $105.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $116-128; 400-500 lbs. - $81-120; 500-600 lbs. - $96-110; 600-700 lbs. - $93; 800-900 lbs. - $91.
Total: 2,249
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, September 9, 2019
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $107; Medium to Good: Up to $94.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $80.50; Light: Up to $65.
Cows: Utility: $52-56.50; Comm. To Good: $44-50; Culls: $42 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs.: Up to $63.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $140.
Fall feeder cattle sales: September 21 & October 12; Stock cow sale: October 26. Sales start at 7 p.m.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, September 7, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $62.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $71.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $94.; Light: Up to $72.
Cows: Utility: Up to $65; Canners: $45-55; Culls: $44 And Down.
Bob Calves: $25 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: 90-120 lbs. –Up to $35.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm: Up to $45.
Hogs: Top quality: Up to $62.50.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $67.50.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $165; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $162.; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $145.
Sheep: Up to $120.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-275; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: Hay – 2nd cut: Up to $4.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 109 Head
Breakers: Dressing 75-80 lbs. - Average $54-60.50; High $60-62.
Boners: Dressing 80-85 lbs. - Average $53-58: High $60-62.
Lean: Dressing 85-90 lbs. - Average $44-50; High $52-55; Low $30-41.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 4 Head
Yield Grade 1 – 1598-2006 lbs. - $73.50-80; High Dressing: 1602 lbs. - $99.
FED CATTLE: 14 Head
Slaughter Steers: Select 2-3: 1194-1322 lbs. - $85-95.
Slaughter Heifers: H Choice and Prime 2-3: 1238-1430 lbs. - $97-106.50; Choice 2-3: 1294 lbs. - $95; Select 2-3: 1212 lbs. - $89.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 116 Head
Bull Calves: #1: 96-120 lbs. - $40-57.50; 86-94 lbs. - $30-40. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $30-32.50; 84-94 lbs. - $30-32.50. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $15-20.
Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Beef Calves: 80-90 lbs. - $130-160.
FEEDERS: 61 Head
Steers: M&L 1: 266 lbs. - $127.50; 500 lbs. - $105. M&L 2: 234 lbs. - $100; 365-392 lbs. - $100-107.50. Holstein Steers: L 3: 500-700 lbs. - $47.50-68.
Heifers: M&L 1: 288 lbs. - $97.50; 300-400 lbs. - $95-125; 500-600 lbs. - $110-112.50; 682 lbs. - $90. M&L 2: 382 lbs. - $75.
BULLS: M&L 1: 244 lbs. - $120; 300-400 lbs. - $127.50; 633 lbs. - $80. M&L 2: 350-450 lbs. - $72.50-100.
STOCK COWS: 57 Head
Open 2-4 Years: 998 lbs. - $775. Open 5-8 Years: 1122 lbs. - $650.
Bred Cows: Bred 1-3 Months: 962-1136 lbs. - $675-1050. Bred 3-6 Months: 1107-1390 lbs. - $700-1000. Bred 6-9 Months: 1298 lbs. - $900.
Cow-Calf Pairs - Sold by the family: Open: 800-1050 lbs. - $575-1100. 1-3 Months: 1086-1150 lbs. - $1000-1100.
LAMBS: 61 Head
Choice 1-3: 40-50 lbs. - $165-205; 60-70 lbs. - $172.50-197.50; 90-100 lbs. - $152.50-172.50.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 26 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes - Choice 1-3: 100-200 lbs. - $77.50-95.
Rams - Good 1-3: 100-150 lbs. - $100-117.50.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 38 Head - By the Head with Est. Wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 30-40 lbs. - $52.50; 60-80 lbs. - $177.50-205; 80-100 lbs. - $230.30. Selection 2: 30-40 lbs. - $50-55; 40-50 lbs. - $47.50-85.
Nannies: Selection 1: 80-130 lbs. - $150-165; 130-180 lbs. - $175-195. Selection 2: 80-130 lbs. - $142.50-172.50.
Billies: Selection 1: 150-250 lbs. - $330.
Wethers: Section 2: 100-150 lbs. - $155.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows and Gilts - 82 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $52-61; 300-350 lbs. - $52.50-60.
SOWS: 3 Head - All Prices Per Cwt.
Good 2-3: 300-500 lbs. - $25.50-28.
BOARS: 6 Head
400-800 lbs. - $5-5.50.
FEEDER PIGS : 39 Head - Under 100 lbs. sold per head.
US 1-2: 40-50 lbs. - $40-55; 70 lbs. - $67.50; US 2: 75-95 lbs. - $50-72.50.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.
US 1-2: 160-190 lbs. - $67.50-72.50.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.