FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, February 17, 2020
LAMBS: 43
Hi Choice & Prime: $ 232.50; Choice: $240-282.50;Slaughter Ewes: $85-87.
KID GOATS: 58
40-60 lbs.: $260-300; 60-80 lbs.: $300-305.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 108
Utility & Comm: $53-70; Canner & Cutter: $32-39; Cutter & BNG: $47-54.
Bulls: 15
1-2 – 1,500 lbs: $61-79.
Stock Cows: 51
Bred Beef: $500-930.
Feeder Cattle: 470
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $153-179; 400-500 lbs. - $150-169; 500-600 lbs. - $150-163; 600-700 lbs. - $130-140; 700-800 lbs. - $120-130; 800-900 lbs. - $127; 900-1100 lbs. - $100-105. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $130; 400-500 lbs. - $134-149; 500-600 lbs. - $112-131.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $131-139; 400-500 lbs. - $128-143; 500-600 lbs. - $129-132; 600-700 lbs. - $113-119. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $90-117; 400-500 lbs. - $100-126; 500-600 lbs. - $106-122; 600-700 lbs. - $100-112.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $153-175; 400-500 lbs. - $142-160; 500-600 lbs. - $130-148; 600-700 lbs. - $123-128; 700-800 lbs. - $114-122. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $117-138; 400-500 lbs. - $110-122; 500-600 lbs. - $114-129; 600-700 lbs. - $97-114; 700-800 lbs. - $105-109.
Total: 761
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale March 9 – Grass Sale. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, February 17, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $106.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $111; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $107.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $118; Medium to Good: Up to $111.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $117.50; Medium to Good: Up to $106.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $65.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $74.75;Light: Up to $62.
Cows: Utility: $45-57.50; Comm. To Good: $35-44; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $74;Medium to Good: Up to $52; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $75.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, February 15, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $128.
Cows: Canners: Up to $35-50; Culls: $34 and Down.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm – 90-120 lbs.: Up to $35.
Hogs: Top quality:Up to $67; Heavy: Up to $65; Light: Up to $63.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $55.
Sows: By Head: Up to $55.
Male Hogs: Up to $20.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $253; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $230; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $252.50.
Sheep: Up to $125.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-365; Medium: $50-150; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $92.50.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $3.25; 2nd cut: Up to $4.25.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 62 Head
Breakers 75-80%: Avg. Dressing - $53-57.
Boners 80-85%: Avg. Dressing - $50-60; H Dressing - $60-64.50.
Lean 85-90%: Avg. Dressing - $40-50.50; L Dressing - $34-41.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 1 Head
YG #1 - 1982 lbs. - $80.
FED CATTLE: 19 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1312-1362 lbs. - $107-118.
Slaughter Holstein: Select 2-3: 1460 lbs. - $60.
Slaughter Heifers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1278-1558 lbs. - $118-123. Chice 2-3: 1348 lbs. - $115. Select 2-3: 1190 lbs. - $96.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 59 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1: 96-120 lbs. - $62.50-100; 86-94 lbs. - $40-62.50. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $45-75; 84-94 lbs. - $40-42.50. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $20-40. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
FEEDERS: 115 Head
Steers: M&L 1: 220-320 lbs. - $130-137.50; 400-450 lbs. - $142.50-146; 450-500 lbs. - $130; 500-600 lbs. - $117.50-127.50; 700-750 lbs. - $100; 1120-1130 lbs. - $90-100; M&L 2: 880 lbs. - $85.
Holstein Steers: L3:50-450 lbs. - $57.50-62.50; 500-550 lbs. - $68-72; 650-750 lbs. - $71; 950 lbs. - $67.
Heifers: M&L 1: 250-350 lbs. - $112.50-117.50; 350-400 lbs. - $121; 400-450 lbs. - $109-117.50; 450-500 lbs. - $105-115; 500-550 lbs. - $113-118; 550-600 lbs. - $93-110; 600-650 lbs. - $106-110; 800-900 lbs. - $75-91. M&L 2: 200-250 lbs. - $80-97; 350 lbs. - $90; 800 lbs. - $72.
Bulls: M&L 1: 250-300 lbs. - $115-140; 450-500 lbs. - $100-120; 500-600 lbs. - $116-129; 500-600 lbs. - $116-129; 600-700 lbs. - $108-115; 700-750 lbs. - $84-95. M&L 2: 430 lbs. - $90.
STOCK COWS: 46 Head - Sold by the head
Bred Cows: M&L 1:2-4 years old: 900-1070 lbs. - $850-1025. 2-8 years old: 1000-1300 lbs. - $800-1175. 5-8 years old: 1100-1300 lbs. - $1025-1075. Medium 1: 2-4 years old: 1132 lbs. - $685. 2-8 years old: 1300 lbs. - $925. 5-8 years old: 1300 lbs. - $650.
Cow-Calf Pairs: 2-4 years old: 1026-1102 lbs., calf under 150 lbs.: $725-875. 2-8 years old: 1408 lbs., calf 150-300 lbs. - $925.
LAMBS: 20 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 40-60 lbs. - $240-280; 60-80 lbs. - $240-290; 80-100 lbs. - $220; 160-180 lbs. - $185-187.50.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 5 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: 100-200 lbs. - $75-97.50.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 34 Head - By the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 40-50 lbs. - $85-90; 68 lbs. - $180. Selection 2: 30-40 lbs. - $55-65; 40-50 lbs. - $65-102.50
Nannies: Selection 1: 80-110 lbs. - $160-185. Selection 2: 60-120 lbs. - $97.50-170.
Billies: Selection 1: 80-150 lbs. - $200-275. Selection 2: 70-110 lbs.: $82.50-185.
Wethers: Selection 1: 120-130 lbs. - $260-285.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 88 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $53-62; 300-350 lbs. - $55-65.
48-52% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $41-56.
SOWS: 3 Head - All prices per cwt.
Good 2-3: 388 lbs. - $15; 560 lbs. - $33.
BOARS: 4 Head.
400-600 lbs. - $2.
FEEDER PIGS: 29 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2 - 20-30 lbs. - $20-27; 50-70 lbs. - $30-50.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2 - 130-160 lbs. - $30-57.50; 190-200 lbs. - $45-46.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.