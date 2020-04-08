First, to wit: Again walking into the old Miller house at North River Mills on the day leading up to the Moonshine Ball and finding an open bottle of George Dickel Bourbon. (I pilfered a small shot in a Caterpillar pony motor glass sediment bowl.)
The second was entering C.S. Arms in Upperville, Va., and Tim Hudson a gray pony-tailed Vietnam vet, gesturing toward the door to the back room of the 1830 store building, saying: “There’s about a half-dozen guns back there with your name on them.”
Indeed, they were so numerous-all broken or otherwise dysfunctional that Bret Lawler assisted in carrying them out to the Old Black Truck.
There, we stacked them in the pickup bed like cordwood – all at one low price.
Maybe I should explain. C.S. Arms deals in classic militaria – from the earliest matchlock blunderbuss to Desert Storm bring-backs. A fascinating and often darkly humorous history accompanies each piece.
For example:Why did Japanese rifles have such long barrels at the outbreak of World War II, but grew shorter as the war progressed? Most widely accepted answer: At the beginning, General Hideki Tojo thought Japan could win the war with bayonets.
The reality was that whenever the sons of the Rising Sun would leap from the bushes, he would encounter a strapping American farm boy digging a foxhole. The bayonet proved virtually ineffective against the G.I. “entrenching tool.”
But sporting arms are more my thing. C.S. sometimes picks up a few of these as they are swept along with the purchase of militaria collections.
A recurrence of the miracle mentioned earlier happened last week. Each of these caches seem to include a “mundane gun” – sometimes a military rifle that has been sporterized or “ruined” in C.S. vernacular: Carcano, Arisaka, LaBelle, SMLY, Mosin Negant. You likely get the picture.
Then there’s the money makers. These are broken in some way, mind you, C.S. isn’t in the discount classics business.
These usually include classy antique .22s; Marlin 39-A (1939 to 1960) Stevens model 44 (1894to1932) Remington take-down (1901 to 1933) Winchester model 67 (1934-1963), etc.
Using only the equipment on the Old Black Truck, these rifles are repaired and – after considerable plinking at our informal range – sold to pay the bill at C.S.
The mundane gun in this latest cache is a rusty Springfield Model 15-1 (1937 to 1948) with a loose, sticky bolt and an ejector problem. Disassembly and an encounter with the wire wheel at the end of the crankshaft of OBT’s compressor engine took care of the rust. A good cleaning fixed the ejector.
A rubdown with 30-weight and the little 15 is ready for the flea market if the moneymaker (in this case a Remington rolling block circa 1915) doesn’t pay the freight.
The 15 might also make a neat gift for a promising outdoorsy youngster.
However, I’ve about saturated this market among the teens and adolescents in our social group. Recently I found myself working on a newly acquired .22 semi-auto rifle that someone had painted camo. Semi-autos don’t hold my interest.
After a lengthy period of scraping and rubbing, the shop full of the unpleasant stench of paint remover, I realized that I wasn’t having fun.
I wound up having to give the rifle to a first-grader.
Then there’s the fun gun. The bill paid through the sale of the other guns, this gun often represents my profit. The fun gun is almost always something so oddball and unusual as to even be comical.
The year was 1967. My friend Chris and I – 2 wide-eyed teens – were riding with Chris’ Uncle Jack in his Lincoln Continental.
Jack was well-to-do and held a position of some importance in the state government. Jack went in for Stetsons and big belt buckles and was always ready to advise young men on how to follow the path to success.
Today, though, Jack had a request. ‘‘If you fellers ever come across any Parker shotguns, be sure to give ol’ Uncle Jack a call.” (Uncle Jack’s political affiliation would eventually fall out of favor leaving Jack heading up the state’s regional roadkill cleanup crew aka the Dead Dog Patrol.)
It seems that I’m now the proud owner of a 10-gauge Parker shotgun. I think so, anyway. I’m almost certain that Jack was referring to the exquisite and highly collectable Parker Brothers shotguns of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
This gun is marked “Thomas Parker” and in fine laminated steel, which puts it into the black powder era. No problem. I like the smoke, flame, dull boom and rotten eggs.
However, as an article in the Single Shot Exchange pointed out, there is one disadvantage. When fowling, one must step to one side in order to confirm a hit.
I raised the heavy rabbit-ear shotgun and swung it around, leading an imaginary Jersey ring-neck. The 10-gauge pulled up with all the grace and agility of a Naval cannon.
The gun is a little shaky but it’s nothing that a few well-placed punch marks to raise the metal along with some wheel bearing grease can’t handle.
My research on the Thomas Parker brand name turned up very little. The reproduction 1902 Sears catalog features a Thomas Barker shotgun. So, is this a misprint or does Sears’ product share lineage with the infamous gangster matriarch?
Well, do I have a valuable Parker shotgun? Brand name recognition knockoff scams aren’t strictly a 21st Century racket. Too bad that Uncle Jack is no longer with us. I’ll bet he would know.
