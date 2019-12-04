FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, December 2, 2019
LAMBS: 66
Hi Choice & Prime: $142.50-167.50; Choice: $135-185; Slaughter Ewes: $95.
Kid Goats: 51
40-60 lbs. - $230-285; 60-80 lbs. - $240-275.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 63: Choice 2-4 - $114.50-119; Good 2-3 - $110-113.
Heifers: Choice 2-4 - $113.50-119.50; Good 2-3 - $110-112.
Cows: 121: Utility & Comm. - $43-53; Canner & Cutter - $30-39; Cutter & BNG - $40-52.
Bulls: 16: 1-2 - $47-80.
Stock Cows: 40: Beef - $425-785.
FEEDER CATTLE: 353
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 400-500 lbs. - $130-138; 500-600 lbs. - $125-141; 600-700 lbs. - $115-130; 700-800 lbs. - $122-130.
Med & Lg #2: 500-600 lbs. - $123; 600-700 lbs. - $116; 700-800 lbs. - $122; 900-1100 lbs. - $124.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $111-118; 400-500 lbs. - $112-129; 500-600 lbs. - $105-120; 600-700 lbs. - $94-109; 700-800 lbs. - $106; 800-900 lbs. - $105.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $107.50; 400-500 lbs. - $95-120; 500-600 lbs. - $90-111; 600-700 lbs. - $85-103.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $128-141; 400-500 lbs. - $115-135; 500-600 lbs. - $121-135; 600-700 lbs. - $112-125; 700-800 lbs. - $110-114.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $100-139; 400-500 lbs. - $111-125; 500-600 lbs. - $105-115; 700-800 lbs. - $112.
Total: 716
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, December 2, 2019
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $111.75.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: $106.25.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $62.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $65.
Cows: Utility: $45-53.50; Comm. To Good: $42-44; Culls: $41 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. – Up to $72.
Holstein Heifer Calves: Up to $20.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $152.50.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, November 30, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $100.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $40.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $83; Light: Up to $72.
Cows: Utility: Up to $55; Canners: $40-47; Culls: $40 And Down.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Hogs: Top quality:Up to $66.50; Heavy: Up to $65; Light: Up to $64.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $44.
Sows: Up to $55.
Male Hogs: By Head: Up to $3.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $171; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $172.50; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $180.
Sheep: Up to $95.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-240; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: Hay – 1st cut: Up to $3.10; 3rd cut: Up to $ 5.25.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 56 Head
Premium White - 65-75 Lean: Avg. Dressing - $54-58.
Breakers - 75-80% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $46-55.
Boners - 80-85% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $44-53; H Dressing - $54-59.
Lean - 85-90% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $40-48.50; L Dressing - $20-34.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 1 Head
YG #1 Holstein - 1832 lbs. - $65.
FED CATTLE: 17 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1220-1418 lbs. - $105-120. Select 2-3: 1098 lbs. - $105.
Slaughter Heifers: Choice 2-3: 1078-1154 lbs. - $112-116. Select 2-3: 970-1190 lbs. - $85-92.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 93 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1: 96-120 lbs. - $60-77; 86-94 lbs. - $40-50. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $40-57; 84-94 lbs. - $25-45. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $10-15. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Beef Calves: 86-90 lbs. - $85-155.
FEEDERS: 20 Head
Steers: M&L 1: 310 lbs. - $100; 770 lbs. - $116.
Holstein Steers: L 3: 154 lbs. - $42; 389 lbs. - $40.
Heifers: M&L 1: 250-350 lbs. - $85-90; 550-600 lbs. - $85-88; 705 lbs. - $80. M&L 2: 450-550 lbs. - $61-68.
Bulls: M&L 1: 680 lbs. - $84. M&L 2: 600-700 lbs. - $64-65.
STOCK COWS: 3 Head - Sold by the head.
Bred Heifers: 1-3 Months - M&L 1: $550.
Cow-Calf Pairs: Open 1226 lbs, calf under 150 lbs. - $625. Open 1000 lbs. calf 150-300 lbs. - $775.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 2 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Rams: Choice 1-3: 150-250 lbs. - $70.
SLAUGHTER HOGS - BARROWS & GILTS: 53 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $63-65; 300-350 lbs. - $55-72.
48-52% Lean: 300-400 lbs. - $45-51.
ROASTERS
100-150 lbs. - $20-60.
SOWS: 6 Head - All prices per cwt.
Good 2-3: 300-500 lbs. - $34-42; 500-700 lbs. - $43-47.
BOARS: 2 Head
300-500 lbs. - $10. 1 Stock Boar: $42.
FEEDER PIGS: 13 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head
US 1-2: 45-50 lbs. - $27-41.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.
US 1-2: 170-200 lbs. - $63-67.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
