It had been snowing all night. Though the skies cleared by late morning, the howling wind persisted. The storm had defeated the township's temporary snow fences that were erected to divert the blowing, drifting snow away from the rural roads.
The schools were closed, the roads were impassable and Uncle Joe had run out of cigarettes. This situation caused him to be not all that pleasant to be snowed in with. At my aunt's telephoned request, my father dispatched me and a half-pack of Camels on this mission of mercy.
Leaning into the wind while braving a quarter mile of snowdrifts, I propelled my bony 8‑year‑old frame across our hayfield to Uncle Joe's house. He had married my father's sister, the youngest of 6 siblings, the first generation of the family to be born in the USA. I'm not all that sure that Uncle Joe brought much materially to the marriage. He moved in with my aunt and her parents. My grandparents moved out shortly thereafter to an addition that Uncle Victor had built for them onto his own home.
The consensus among the other siblings was that Victor was maneuvering things so that he would become executor of their estate and thus have an advantage when the old folks passed away. This was of no real concern to me at the time, but looking back, I see Uncle Victor as the only one of the bunch who did the right thing. If he somehow prospered under this arrangement, he likely deserved to. There — the gray beard on that old family rift was getting much too long.
At Uncle Joe’s house, I knocked on the door and delivered the precious payload. As I stood in the doorway, Joe took a Camel out of the pack and lit it. Instead of asking me to come in and warm up, he told me to stick out my tongue. He was pretty scary, so I complied. He placed some sort of wafer on my tongue and said, "God bless you." He then flicked the ash from the cigarette into his huge carpenter's hand and smeared some of it on my forehead then closed the door. I understood that there was supposed to be some wine involved in this little ceremony. However, I sensed that Uncle Joe was taking up the slack for me in that department. Though I didn't understand it, I knew that something spiritual and profound had just happened.
We were presumed to be Catholic, and I guess we were — albeit only nominal at best. Though the subject came up briefly now and then (usually at my aunt's insistence), I was never baptized or confirmed. I guess that was true of most of the Catholics living among the Dutch and German Lutherans out among the farms. One had to go to the nearby Polish factory town — where Uncle Joe came from — for the really good stuff.
Back home, my dad asked if I had completed my mission successfully; I had. He then questioned me further. "Did Joe get you to help work on his old car again?" he asked. "You have grease on your forehead." I felt that I should defend this sacred smudge, but I didn't know where to begin.
About 10 years later I was strolling along in the aforementioned Polish factory town. Half the buildings on the street I trod were named after a saint of one stripe or another — the other half were bars. I happened to notice a column of young girls in Catholic school uniforms exiting St. Younameit Church. Each girl had a smudge of ashes on her forehead similar to what Uncle Joe sent me home with so long ago. I wondered if their priest smoked Camels.
"What's this all about?" I asked, indicating my forehead.
"You don't know?" came the incredulous reply. A giggle was conducted up and down the line. My ignorance on this subject would persist until I did some research for this story. The American Heritage Dictionary defines Ash Wednesday as "the 7th Wednesday before Easter and the first day of Lent on which Roman Catholics customarily place ashes on the forehead as a token of penitence."
It appears that in order to understand Ash Wednesday, one must understand Lent. Since the word "Lent" doesn't appear in the concordance of my King James Bible, it's back to the dictionary. "The 40 weekdays before Easter (beginning on Ash Wednesday) observed as a season of penitence." Mmm. The dictionary kind of just throws the definition back and forth doesn't it?
Oh well, though the scriptural origins of Lent may be open to speculation, the use of ashes as a show of penitence actually does have its origins in the Bible. In the book of Jonah (a "minor" prophet and the world's earliest submarine captain) chapter 3, verse 6, the king of Nineveh, upon hearing that God intended to give their city the Sodom and Gomorrah treatment, repented. Dressed in sackcloth, he sat down in the ashes. I guess he could have gotten some on his head in the process.
In modern times, when a quantity of ashes suitable for sitting in may be hard to find, a smudge on the forehead begins to make some sense. There are other examples. However, since repenting in sackcloth and ashes appears only in the Old Testament, (the practice is mentioned at Matthew 11:21 but prior to Jesus' sacrificial death), it may, in the strictest sense, have been made obsolete by the Christian arrangement. In other words, it would appear that Ash Wednesday is really Jewish.
If this is the case, I would be as surprised as anyone. But it really doesn't matter to me. If I'm seen with a black smudge on my forehead, you can bet that it actually is truck or tractor grease. What I find difficult to accept, though, is the image of Uncle Joe as the Russian Jewish character, Tevya from “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Now, let's see if our Lenten Rose blooms on time. It has 40 days, starting now.
