FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, August 12, 2019
Hogs: 6
200-250 lbs. - $50-80; Sows: $32-34.
Lambs: 43
Hi Choice and Prime: $170-184; Choice - $120-175; Slaughter Ewes: $67-85.
Kid Goats:
20-40 lbs. - $275-287.50; 40-60 lbs. - $217-290; 60-80 lbs. - $225-242.50.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 119: Utility & Comm.: $51-65; Canner & Cutter: $30-42; Cutter and BNG: $47-55.
Bulls: 19: 1-2: $62-92.
Stock Cows: 45: Beef: $500-875.
FEEDER CATTLE: 1,063
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $150; 400-500 lbs. - $144-152; 500-600 lbs. - $135-154.50; 600-700 lbs. - $140-147.50; 700-800 lbs. - $109-138; 800-900 lbs. - $107-124; 900-1,000 lbs. - $135.50.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $116-170; 400-500 lbs. - $133-136; 500-600 lbs. - $130-154.50; 600-700 lbs. - $138.50-144; 700-800 lbs. – 112-139.50;800-900 lbs. - $107.; 900-1,100 lbs. - $106.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $100-145; 400-500 lbs. - $100-144; 500-600 lbs. - $94-135; 600-700 lbs. - $100-123; 700-800 lbs. - $101-111.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $128-129; 400-500 lbs. - $100-127; 500-600 lbs. - $100-125; 600-700 lbs. - $90-113.50; 700-800 lbs. – $102-113.25.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 200-300 lbs. - $140-160; 300-400 lbs. - $130-168; 400-500 lbs. - $121-147; 500-600 lbs. - $113-134; 600-700 lbs. - $118-119; 700-800 lbs. - $115; 800-900 lbs. - $96.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $122-149; 400-500 lbs. - $119-129; 500-600 lbs. - $109-118; 600-700 lbs. - $105-108; 700-800 lbs. - $102.
Total: 1,366
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, August 12, 2019
Stock Steers and Bulls: 200-500 lbs. - Up to $110; 500-850 lbs. - $111.
Stock Heifers: Up to $109.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $112; Medium to Good: Up to $102.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $108; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $85; Light: Up to $65.
Bulls: Light: Up to $75; Heavy: Up to $80.25.
Cows: Utility: $54-64; Comm. To Good: $44-53; Culls: $42 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs.: Up to $70.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs.: Up to $50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $175.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, August 10, 2019
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $71.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $111.
Cows: Utility: Up to $73; Canners: $45-58; Culls: $44 And Down.
Bob Calves: $25 And Down.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $100.
Hogs: Top quality: Up to $82; Heavy: Up to $73; Light: Up to $56.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $55.
Sows: Up to $57.
Male Hogs: Up to $1.50.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $160; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $165; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $160.
Sheep: Up to $80.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-240; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $2.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 75 Head
Premium White: Dressing 65-75: Average $71-78.
Breakers: Dressing 75-80: Average $65-72; High $72-74.
Boners: Dressing 80-85: Average $64-71; High to $74; Low $60-63.
Lean: Dressing 85-90: Average $55-60; Low $50-54.
Thin & Light: Low $35-49.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 18 Head
Yield Grade 1 - 1200-1800 lbs. - $87-99; High Dressing: 2000-2100 lbs. - $100-108; Low Dressing: 1100-1700 lbs. - $75-85.
FED CATTLE: 2 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3 1400 lbs. – to $116.50.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 110 Head
#1: 95-120 lbs. - $60-69; #2: 90-110 lbs. - $50-60; 80-90 lbs. - $30-40; 70-80 lbs. - $25-35.
Beef Calves: 75-100 lbs. – $160-220.
Slaughter: 80-110 lbs. - $15-25; 60-80 lbs. - $5-15.
FEEDER STEERS: 97 Head
M&L 1 & 2: 700-950 lbs. - $93-104.
HEIFERS:
M&L 1 & 2: 350-500 lbs. - $95-110; 500-600 lbs. - $99-110; 600-800 lbs. - $85-95.
BULLS:
M&L 1 & 2: 300-500 lbs. - $119-125; 500-700 lbs. - $114-119; 700-800 lbs. - $93.
SERVICE BULLS: Sold by the cwt.
1000-1400 lbs. - $88-115.
STOCK COWS: 24 Head - Sold by the family
Pairs Cow/Calf: $725-1035. Cows Bred: 5-8 Months - $775-900. Smaller & Older: $550-750.
LAMBS: 105 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice: 80-100 lbs. - $170-190; 105-125 lbs. - $155-182; 60-80 lbs. - $150-170.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 24 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: 150-250 lbs. – $75-90.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 35 Head – By the Head with Est. Wgt.
Kids: Selection #1: 60-80 lbs. - $180-210. Selection #2: 60-80 lbs. - $120-160.
Nannies: Selection #1 Small: 85-135 lbs. - $175-195.
Billies: Large and Wethers: $270-380. Medium Billies: $200-250.
SLAUGHTER HOGS - BARROWS AND GILTS: 55 Head
52-56% Lean 240-280 lbs. - $61-64.
48-54% Lean 290-350 lbs. - $62-69; 370-400 lbs. - $56-60.
SOWS: 4 Head – All prices per cwt.
Good 1-2: 400-600 lbs. - $40.
BOARS: 2 Head
400 lbs. - $9. Stock Boar: 276 lbs. - $33.
FEEDER PIGS: 49 Head
Under 100 lbs. Sold by the cwt.
US 1-2: 20-30 lbs. – $29-66; 40-50 lbs. - $50-67; 50-60 lbs. - $70-84; 70-80 lbs. – $75-95.
Over 100 lbs. Sold by the cwt.
US 1-2: 150-190 lbs. - $69-83.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
