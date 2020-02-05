CHARLESTON — All West Virginia hay harvested in 2019 totaled 515,000 acres, down 20,000 acres from 2018.
The average yield in 2019 was 1.74 tons per acre, up 0.02 ton per acre from 2018. Production totaled 894,000 tons, down 28,000 tons from 2018.
December on-farm hay stocks were 660,000 tons, down 110,000 tons from the total of 770,000 tons in 2018.
Alfalfa hay area harvested totaled 15,000 acres in 2019, unchanged from 2018. Yields in 2019 averaged 2.90 tons per acre, up 0.4 ton per acre from 2018.
Production totaled 44,000 tons, up 6,000 tons from 2018. New seedings of alfalfa in 2019 are estimated at 1,000 acres, down 2,000 acres from 2018.
All other hay area harvested totaled 500,000 acres in 2019, down 20,000 acres from 2018. Yields averaged 1.70 tons per acre, unchanged from 2018. Production totaled 850,000 tons, down 34,000 tons from 2018.
West Virginia corn planted for all purposes in 2019 totaled 52,000 acres, up 6,000 acres from 2018. Harvested area for grain totaled 38,000 acres, up 5,000 acres from 2018.
The average yield of 165.0 bushels per acre was up 13.0 bushels per acre from 2018. Production was 6.27 million bushels, up 1.25 million bushels from 2018.
Corn for silage area harvested was 12,000 acres in 2019, up 1,000 acres from 2018. Yields averaged 20.0 tons per acre, up 1.0 ton per acre from 2018.
Silage production was estimated at 240,000 tons, up 31,000 tons from 2018.
The number of maple syrup taps in 2019 was 80,000, up 14,000 taps from 2018. Yield per tap was 0.175 gallons, up from 0.121 gallons per tap in 2018.
Production totaled 14,000 gallons in 2019, up 6,000 gallons from 2018.
The total area planted to principal crops in West Virginia totaled 567,000 acres in 2019, down 50,000 acres from 2018. Area harvested totaled 565,000 acres, down 44,000 acres from 2018.
Principal crops include acres planted to corn, soybeans, wheat and acres harvested for all hay.
Winter wheat, soybean and maple syrup estimates were discontinued for West Virginia in 2019 by the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Maple syrup estimates for 2019 were released by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture in cooperation with NASS.
