I spoke with a fellow who told me that there were “volumes and volumes” published on the theory of evolution. Apparently his point was that due to their sheer mass, these volumes prove Darwin's theory to be correct.
Anyway, by now I've published "volumes and volumes" myself. Collectively, they don't prove anything beyond that there's a small but steady market for nostalgia and clean subtle rural humor and why there are usually 3 knots in a rope swing over a swimming hole.
Among my mostly unpublished volumes (3 at last count considering each handwritten spiral notebook a volume) are my notes of days spent at the North River Mills shop. Much of this is dry mundanities — what machine I'm working on, notes about the changing seasons and so forth. However, there are those special times that leave me wondering, "Did that really just happen?" While it's definitely not the only example, this feeling well describes the sensation at the conclusion of each Ice Mountain/North River Mills festival.
The 19th annual Ice Mountain/North River Mills festival is this Saturday, May 10, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There's usually an article elsewhere in the Review, which details the events that go on with or without me. Down on my end of the old Miller place, though, I'll leave the shop open for those who might like to see some antique tractor works in progress.
I’m hoping that we can pull together another gas engine, old truck and tractor show this year. In the past 2 years, some nicely restored antique tractors, trucks, cars and other old machinery have shown up. However, there are those among us who equally appreciate seeing old machinery in “work clothes” — that is, unrestored. Those who know where to look can read these machines' history through its imperfections.
By the way, any old machines that show up stand a good chance of appearing in Antique Power and/or Vintage Truck magazines. These are the country's foremost magazines serving these interests. Of course, the show participants will also receive some mention in this column, which gets about as much respect a Bozo Button.
We touched on the subject of the Narrow Gallery art show a couple of weeks ago. This unusual and informal show of paintings, drawings and photography is held in the corncrib, which is attached to the tractor shop and the building hosting Rob Wolford's blacksmith demonstration. It is narrow. Art to be hung there should be no wider than 21 inches in width so that it can be hung between the old rough sawn studding and thus not crowd the center walkway. We still invite one larger work for the end wall. This helps people who peer into the doorway to know they're in the right place. During the first show, this space was occupied by Leah Kalvitis' "Night Swimmer." Last year Laurel Gage's "Byrd With Fiddle" occupied that space. Sales are encouraged — there is no commission. Though all reasonable care will be taken, we cannot be responsible for damages. (There have been none so far — "inhibiting the aura" is not considered damage.)
The night before the festival, we usually set out a cheese platter, uncork some wine and hang the art. For those who are comfortable leaving their art hanging there overnight, we lock the gallery when we're done. Most artists prefer to mark the places where the art will hang, then either store it in the Miller house or bring it back in the morning. I'll be there at 8 a.m. to unlock the gallery. Last minute participants are discouraged from trying to hang art after 9:30 on the morning of the festival.
So much for art — let's talk about guns. There may be a candidate for my antique gun demonstration — if no one buys the gun in the meantime — a double barrel 12 gauge Remington circa 1872. Naturally, my firearms interest would eventually form around an obscure niche: black powder cartridge guns. Old muzzle loaders scare me. I need to see through both ends of the barrel.
These guns were made using an interesting, though obsolete, process. Because of this, the barrels aren't designed to stand the pressures developed by modern smokeless gunpowder. Due to the lack of availability of old‑fashioned black powder cartridge ammunition, most of these guns wind up hanging on a wall, stashed away in attics or — surprisingly often — in a child's toy box. I custom load black powder cartridges, thus giving these guns new life.
After an examination, these guns are test‑fired, which is what I demonstrate. This is accomplished by wrapping the gun's forearm in a denim jacket and clamping it in the vise on my service truck. The gun is then fired from a safe distance (usually by a young volunteer) using lanyards, which is a fancy word that refers to strings tied around the triggers. Only blank cartridges are used, and sentries are stationed to prevent anyone from walking into the blast of wadding and hot gases. I'll load a few extra blank shells should we determine that the gun is safe to fire from the shoulder. The last time we did this, I couldn't get the gun, a 20 gauge double, back until the woman firing it ran out of ammunition. Had there been any shot in the shells the crows looking on would have been in serious trouble.
Looking at the 1902 Sears catalog, we find ammunition in virtually every gauge and caliber being offered loaded with black powder. By 1923, these offerings were much fewer with black powder shotgun shells occupying only a small corner of a page. Depression era business failures followed by wartime shortages, and the popularity of smokeless powder probably led to the demise of black powder ammunition on country store shelves. By my estimation, this gun probably hasn't been fired since the 1930s. Hope you can make it.
First published May 7, 2014
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.