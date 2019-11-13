FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, November 11, 2019
LAMBS: 18
Hi Choice & Prime: $130-160; Slaughter Ewes: $50-80.
KID GOATS: 102
40-60 lbs. - $230-260; 60-80 lbs. - $230-260.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 245: Utility & Comm. - $40-57; Canner & Cutter - $37-48; Cutter & BNG - $20-34.
Bulls: 42: 1-2 - $52-67.
Stock Cows: 170: Beef By the Head - $525-850.
FEEDER CATTLE: 1,862
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $139-141; 400-500 lbs. - $113-146.50; 500-600 lbs. - $124-141.75; 600-700 lbs. - $90-132; 700-800 lbs. - $128; 800-900 lbs. - $119; 900-1,100 lbs. - $108-110; 1,100-1,200 lbs. - $108.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $100-140; 400-500 lbs. - $103-124; 500-600 lbs. - $119-121; 600-700 lbs. - $113-123; 800-900 lbs. - $105.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $100-121; 400-500 lbs. - $106-114; 500-600 lbs. - $95-112; 600-700 lbs. - $115; 700-800 lbs. - $104; 800-900 lbs. - $100.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $85-118; 400-500 lbs. - $85; 500-600 lbs. - $90-110.50; 600-700 lbs. - $99-113; 700-800 lbs. - $94-108.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $125-131; 400-500 lbs. - $112-123; 500-600 lbs. - $114-133; 600-700 lbs. - $116-121; 700-800 lbs. - $85-111.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $91-133; 400-500 lbs. - $85-112; 500-600 lbs. - $114-118; 600-700 lbs. - $90; 700-800 lbs. - $88.
Total: 2,590
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, November 11, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $107.
Stock Heifers: Up to $100.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $108.50.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $105.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $77.
Bulls: Light: Up to $59; Heavy: Up to $65.
Cows: Utility: $45-50; Comm. To Good: $42-44; Culls: $41 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. – Up to $58.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. – Up to $30.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $152.50.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, November 9, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $122.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $51.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $75; Light: Up to $72.
Cows: Utility: Up to $51; Canners: $40-47; Culls: $40 And Down.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Up to $65.
Hogs: Top quality:Up to $78; Heavy: Up to $78; Light: Up to $72.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $30.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $185; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $167; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $190.
Sheep: Up to $110.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-200; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: Hay – 1st cut: Up to $3.10; 3rd cut: Up to $4.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 100 Head
Breakers - 75-80% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $47-49.
Boners - 80-85% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $44-47.50; H Dressing - $46-47.50.
Lean - 85-90% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $37-42; L Dressing - $21-35.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 5 Head
YG #1 – 1974 lbs. - $65; H Dressing: 1544-1932 lbs. - $79-80.
FED CATTLE: 13 Head
Slaughter Steers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1222-1428 lbs. - $109-113; Choice 2-3: 1266-1696 lbs. - $101-109.
Slaughter Holsteins: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1456 lbs. - $86.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 80 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1: 96-120 lbs. - $62.50-85; 86-94 lbs. - $40-62.50. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $55-70; 84-94 lbs. - $40-45. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $20-30. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
FEEDERS: 136 Head
Steers: M&L 1: 400-500 lbs. - $88-94; 500-600 lbs. - $88-91; 600-800 lbs. - $75-101; 900-1000 lbs. - $90-101. M&L 2: 200-300 lbs. - $50; 600-700 lbs. - $65-85.
Holstein Steers: L 3: 400-500 lbs. - $26-59; 1100-1200 lbs. - $61.
Heifers: M&L 1: 300-500 lbs. - $73-80; 600-800 lbs. - $69-71; 800-1000 lbs. - $75-100. M&L 2: 200-300 lbs. - $50-75; 300-500 lbs. - $45-75; 500-600 lbs. - $45-65.
Bulls: M&L 1: 300-500 lbs. - $89-107.50; 500-600 lbs. - $77-84. M&L 2: 250-300 lbs. - $55; 400-600 lbs. - $50-65.
STOCK COWS: 53 Head - Sold by the head
Open: M&L 1: 1000 lbs. - $410. M&L 1 - 2-4 yrs. old: 1016-1100 lbs. - $540. M&L 1 - 5-8 yrs. old: 1075-1260 lbs. - $540-720. M&L 2 - 5-8 yrs. old: 1000-1152 lbs. - $460-550.
Cow Calf pairs - Sold by the family: M&L 1: 860-1372 lbs./150-300 lbs. calf - $625-1025. M&L 3: 1136 lbs./150-300 lbs. calf - $600.
LAMBS: 8 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 40-60 lbs. - $145; 90-110 lbs. - $135-140.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 19 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Choice 1-3: 100-200 lbs. - $75-85.
Rams: Choice 1-3: 150-250 lbs. - $65-105.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 10 Head - Sold per head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 40-60 lbs. - $115; 90-100 lbs.- $160-170. Selection 2: 60-80 lbs. - $75-125; 80-100 lbs. - $125-165.
SLAUGHTER HOGS - BARROWS & GILTS: 109 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $55-62; 300-350 lbs. - $57-59.
48-52% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $31-52; 400-500 lbs. - $46.
SOWS: 6 Head - All prices per cwt.
Good 2-3: 300-500 lbs. - $45-51; 500-700 lbs. - $47-49. Utility: 300-350 lbs. - $25.
FEEDER PIGS: Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.
US 1-2: 100-110 lbs. - $60-64; 110-120 lbs. - $58-66; 140-145 lbs. - $65-66..
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
