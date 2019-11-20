MOOREFIELD — When the 2019 West Virginia Ag Innovation Showcase opens its doors on Thursday, Nov. 21, middle- and high-school students will have the opportunity to explore agriculture innovations.
This year’s show is produced by Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Robert C. Byrd Institute, the West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.
“Agriculture is an important industry in Hardy County and throughout the state of West Virginia,” said Sarah Cross, Eastern WVCTC’s director of agriculture innovation. “Through events like these, we can ensure we’re providing future students with the classes and information they need to be successful in this field.”
Now in its 5th year, the West Virginia Ag Innovation Showcase gives students the chance to network with those working in the agriculture field and share their creative ideas to solve agriculture challenges.
Participants also attend educational sessions presented by representatives from various organizations, including Farmer’s Daughter Market and Butcher, WVU Extension, Farm Credit Knowledge Center, Quicken Farm and the Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association.
Additionally, students can participate in the Technology and Innovation Student Competition, giving participants a chance to explain original proposals to advance agriculture for a chance to earn cash prizes.
The 2019 Ag Innovation Showcase is co-sponsored by Pilgrim’s Pride, Spring Valley Farm and Orchard, Vandalia Energy Services, Mountain View Solar, Farm Credit of Virginias and The Farm Credit Knowledge Center, Mountainview Veterinary Services, South Branch Inn and Summit Financial Group.
Teachers must register their 7th-to-12th-grade classes to attend the free event, which will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Believers Victory Center, 160 Victory Ln. in Moorefield.
Contact Eastern’s Director of Agriculture Innovation, Sarah Cross, at sarah.cross@easternwv.edu or 304-434-8000 ext. 9233 for more information or to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.