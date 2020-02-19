CHARLESTON — The inventory of sheep and lambs in West Virginia rose to 33,000 on Jan. 1, up 1,000 head from a year earlier.
Breeding sheep and lambs inventory totaled 27,000 head on Jan. 1. Ewes totaled 22,000 head, up 1,000 head from 2019. Rams totaled 1,500 head, up 500 head from 2019. Replacement lambs totaled 3,500 head, down 500 head from 2019.
Market sheep and lambs on Jan. 1 totaled 6,000 head, unchanged from 2019. Market sheep totaled 1,000 head, unchanged from the previous year.
Market lambs totaled 5,000 head, unchanged from the previous year. Of these, 1,800 were under 65 pounds, 1,200 were 65 - 84 pounds, 1,200 were 85 - 105 pounds, and 800 were over 105 pounds.
The 2019 lamb crop totaled 28,000 head, up 2,000 head from 2018. The 2019 lambing rate was 133 per 100 ewes a year old and older, on hand Jan. 1, 2019, up 20 lambs per 100 ewes from 2018.
Shorn wool production during 2019 was 87,000 pounds, down 5,000 pounds from 2018. Sheep and lambs shorn totaled 16,000 head, down 1,000 head from 2018.
The average price paid for wool sold in 2019 was $1.50 per pound, up 10 cents per pound from the total of $1.40 per pound in 2018. Value was $131,000, up $2,000 from 2018.
Sheep death loss during 2019 totaled 2,000 head, down 200 head from 2018. Lamb death loss during 2019 totaled 4,500 head, up 300 head from 2018.
Meat and other goats and kids inventory on Jan. 1 was estimated at 18,000 head, down 1,000 from Jan. 1, 2019.
Milk goat inventory was not published to avoid disclosing individual operations. Angora goat inventory was not published to avoid disclosing individual operations.
Across the United States all sheep and lambs inventory in the United States on Jan. 1 totaled 5.20 million head, down 1 percent from 2019.
Breeding sheep inventory at 3.81 million head on Jan. 1 decreased slightly from 3.82 million head on Jan. 1, 2019. Ewes a year old and older, at 2.98 million head, were 1 percent below last year.
Market sheep and lambs on Jan. 1 totaled 1.39 million head, down 1 percent from Jan. 1, 2019. Market lambs comprised 94 percent of the total market inventory. Market sheep comprised the remaining 6 percent of total market inventory.
The 2019 lamb crop of 3.23 million head was down slightly from 2018. The 2019 lambing rate was 108 lambs per 100 ewes one year old and older on Jan. 1, 2019, up 1 percent from 2018.
Shorn wool production in the United States during 2019 was 24.0 million pounds, down 2 percent from 2018. Sheep and lambs shorn totaled 3.32 million head, down 2 percent from 2018.
The average price paid for wool sold in 2019 was $1.89 per pound for a total value of $45.4 million, up 6 percent from $42.8 million in 2018.
Sheep death loss during 2019 totaled 219,000 head, up 1 percent from 2018. Lamb death loss was unchanged from last year at 388,000 head.
All goats and kids inventory in the United States on Jan. 1 totaled 2.66 million head, up 1 percent from 2019. Breeding goat inventory totaled 2.18 million head, up 2 percent from 2019.
Does a year old and older, at 1.62 million head, were up 2 percent from last year's number. Market goats and kids totaled 478,000 head, up 1 percent from a year ago.
Kid crop for 2019 totaled 1.64 million head for all goats, up slightly from 2018.
Meat and other goats totaled 2.09 million head on Jan. 1, up 2 percent from 2019. Milk goat inventory was 440,000 head, up 2 percent from Jan. 1, 2019, while Angora goats were down 5 percent, totaling 130,000 head.
Mohair production in the United States during 2019 was 730,000 pounds. Goats and kids clipped totaled 127,000 head. Average weight per clip was 5.7 pounds.
Mohair price was $6.37 per pound with a value of $4.65 million.
All sheep and goats inventory and lamb and kid crop estimates for Jan. 1, 2019, were reviewed using official slaughter, import and export data, and the relationship of new survey information to the prior surveys.
No revisions were made to sheep and lambs inventory and no change was made to the lamb crop. No revisions were made to goats and kids inventory. A revision of less than 1 percent was made to the kid crop at the United States level.
