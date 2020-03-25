CHARLESTON — Corn for grain value of production totaled $26.02 million in 2019, an increase of 27 percent from $20.47 million in 2018.
The marketing year average price received per bushel for corn was $4.15, up 7 cents per bushel from $4.08 per bushel in 2018.
The value of all hay production totaled $101.95 million in 2019, a 12 percent decrease from the 2018 value of $116.45 million. The average price received per ton was $114. This was down $13 per ton from the 2018 average price of $127 per ton.
The value of alfalfa hay production totaled $8.45 million in 2019, a 10 percent increase from the 2018 value of $7.71 million. The average price received per ton was $192. This was down $11 per ton from the 2018 average price of $203 per ton.
The value of all other hay production totaled $93.50 million in 2019, 14 percent less than the 2018 value of $108.73 million. The average price received per ton was $110. This was down $13 per ton from the 2018 average price of $123 per ton.
Across the U.S.:
• Corn for grain value of production - $52.91 billion, up 2 percent; $3.85 per bushel, up $0.24.
• All wheat value of production - $8.88 billion, down 8 percent; $4.55 per bushel, down $0.61.
• Soybeans value of production - $31.20 billion, down 15 percent; $8.75 per bushel, up $0.27.
• All hay value of production - $18.16 billion, up 5 percent; $165 per ton, down $1.
• Alfalfa hay value of production - $9.18 billion, up 7 percent; $183 per ton, up $2.
• All other hay value of production - $8.98 billion, up 3 percent; $132 per ton, down $7.
Note: 2019 data are preliminary. Each State price is based on sales in the months comprising its marketing year, while United States prices are based on sales during the standard United States marketing year for each crop. State prices for crops not in the monthly price program are based on annual surveys. State value of production is computed by multiplying each State price by its production.
Value of production for the United States is the sum of State values for all States listed for the crop. Value of production estimates in this report relate to the crop year. Winter wheat and soybean estimates were discontinued for West Virginia in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.