I guess the basic idea came from National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered.” On April Fools Day, the show would report — for want of a better term — fake news. These stories were so absurd and unbelievable that listeners easily got the joke — or did they?
One story was about sugar maple trees in Vermont exploding from excess internal sap pressure due to a falling off in the maple syrup market. (“Watch out Haaavy, this one’s gettin’ ready to blow.”)
Another story told of an advertising agency that had developed technology for projecting an unspecified corporate logo onto the moon with a debut that very evening. My neighbor stopped by while I was listening to this story.
The material for An April Story came from former Hampshire Review columnist Michael Hasty. Possibly, it’s what we refer to as a conspiracy theory these days.
Michael asserted that then-President George W. Bush’s family was instrumental in arming the Nazis during World War II. His reasoning was a little hard to follow through a series of corporations and investments but, as far as I could tell, was entirely factual.
Like NPR, I made An April Story inaccurate, even geographically, and of course, historically absurd. For example, the story mentions “the battle of Manville’’ as being during the American Revolution (1775-1783). Manville, N.J., was founded by the dapper industrialist Tommy Manville around the turn of the last century.
So sprawling was Manville’s factory complex that a prosperous Polish factory town formed around it. Many a returning soldier in the outlying suburbs and farm country were thus able to realize the American Dream and asbestosis.
Lake Hartwell, mentioned near the end of the story, is part of a chain of man-made lakes that supply Duke Power’s nuclear power plant at Seneca, S.C..
However, as a token nod to authenticity, the Millstone River, Beden’s Brook, Wood’s Tavern, Griggstown and Princeton are rendered as geographically accurate.
NPR eventually stopped presenting these outrageous stories. (Either that or they’ve got me fooled, too.) Could this be because too many people actually believed them? Anyway, here’s An April Story as it appeared in 2008 — they’re probably teaching it as New Jersey history by now.
As the day darkened after “All Things Considered,” I noticed my neighbor standing in her yard — faithfully watching the moon.
* * *
Some years ago, the Hampshire Review carried a column by Michael Hasty regarding the possibility that President Bush’s family may have been active in supplying arms to forces once hostile to the United States and its interests.
I wouldn’t be too surprised — we can’t be responsible for our ancestors.
If we look closely enough, every family has a skeleton in its closet and possibly a “5th column” as well. For example, our ancestral fortune was first established by my grandfather selling rotgut moonshine to Polish immigrant coalminers in Logan County, W.Va. This stuff was said to cause blindness and may have thus inspired the blues-polka musical genre.
There are literally scores of books written about the history of New Jersey’s Millstone Valley.
In the book “Famous Last Words of Obscure Military Men in Forgotten Battles” is the story of the Battle of Manville, which occurred during the American Revolution. Here, a ragtag Continental regiment was heading south from Morristown to assist General Washington at the Battle of Princeton.
They were following the Millstone River as it runs directly to Princeton. At Manville, they spotted a British troop encampment. Wanting to assess the size of the enemy force, one officer climbed a rock promontory against the protests of his fellow soldiers.
“Fear not,” he replied. “There is nothing to indicate that I’m anything but a local farmer. Besides, they couldn’t possibly reach us at this range unless they’re firing …” A shot rang out followed by, “Ye eville hiffe of a musket ball.” He never finished his sentence, but fell dead. It is generally held that he would have said “… unless they’re firing Hasty-brand muskets with patches and balls supplied by the Hasty Musket Ball, Powder, Cartridge Paper and Frizze Hardening Supply Company, Limited of Porkpie on Posthorn, England. Remember, lest they waste thee, fire a Hasty.” Or something to that effect.
The small Continental regiment retreated west to Wood’s Tavern, then circled about and rejoined what they assumed was the Millstone River just south of Griggstown. However, they had mistaken Beden’s Brook, a large tributary of the Millstone, for the river itself.
Following Beden’s Brook, they continued west then south, actually moving on past Princeton, mistaking the sound of distant gunfire for thunder.
They traveled some distance thus and didn’t realize their mistake until they reached Lake Hartwell in the Carolinas. There, though dearly missing the ice and snow that they left behind in New Jersey, they mingled with the indigenous people and got into real estate after the war.
