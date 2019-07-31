FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, July 29, 2019
Hogs: 2
200-250 lbs. - $50.
Lambs: 300
Hi Choice and Prime: $163-225; Choice - $150-175; Slaughter Ewes: $75-105.
Kid Goats: 184
20-40 lbs. - $180-190; 40-60 lbs. - $200-292.50; 60-80 lbs. - $267-270.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 37: Utility & Comm.: $58-71.50; Cutter and BNG: $42-55.
Bulls: 7: 1-2: $80-105.
Stock Cows: 25: Beef: $550-950.
Baby Calves: 1: BH - $90.
FEEDER CATTLE: 184 – No Test Report.
Total: 828
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, July 29, 2019
Stock Steers and Bulls: 200-500 lbs. - Up to $110; 500-850 lbs. - $105.
Stock Heifers: Up to $95.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $108.75; Medium to Good: Up to $102.50.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $103; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $83; Light: Up to $63.
Bulls: Light: Up to $75; Heavy: Up to $80.25.
Cows: Utility: $54-60.50; Comm. To Good: $44-53; Culls: $42 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs.: Up to $70.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs.: Up to $40.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $100.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, July 27, 2019
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.
Dairy Strs and Bulls: Light: Up to $50-55.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.
Bulls: Light: Up to $71.
Cows: Utility: Up to $70; Canners: $45-58; Culls: $44 And Down.
Bob Calves: $25 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to Farm: 90 to 120 lbs. – Up to $50.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to Farm: Up to $47.50.
Hogs: Top quality: Up to $67.50; Heavy: Up to $66; Light: Up to $60.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $65.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $178; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $182.50; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $160.
Sheep: Up to $105.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-300; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $2.75.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 40 Head
Breakers: Dressing 75-80: Average $65-69; High $69-71.
Boners: Dressing 80-85: Average $55-64.50; High $67.50-70.
Lean: Dressing 85-90: Average $52-53.50; Low $35-42.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 7 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1182-1500 lbs. - $73-85; High Dress 1668-1988 lbs. - $102-113.
FED CATTLE: 18 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3 1386 lbs. - $106.50; Select 2-3 - $90-103.
Slaughter Holstein: High Choice Prime 2-3 1678 lbs. - $97; Choice 2-3 1360-1648 lbs. - $73-82; Select 2-3 1286-1330 lbs. - $71-73.
Slaughter Heifers: Choice 2-3 1214-1498 lbs. - $102-107.50; Select 2-3 1186 lbs. - $99.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 65 Head
#1: 96-120 lbs. - $75-85; 86-94 lbs. - $52.50-57.50. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $40-50; 84-94 lbs. - $40-50. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $21-25; Utility 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 70-80 lbs. – $30.
Beef Calves: 80-90 lbs. – $100-140.
FEEDER STEERS: 108 Head
M&L 2: 250-300 lbs. - $97.50.
Holstein Steers: L 3: 200-300 lbs. - $40-64.
HEIFERS:
M&L 1: 300-400 lbs. - $102.50-107.50; 400-500 lbs. - $107-109.50.
BULLS:
M&L 1: 300-400 lbs. - $122.50-130; 800-1000 lbs. - $83-85.
M&L 2: 200-300 lbs. - $75.
SERVICE BULLS: 8 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Black: 975-1250 lbs. - $85-103.
Hereford: 900 lbs. - $87.
Jersey: 900 lbs. - $72.
LAMBS: 122 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice and Prime 1-3: 102-142 lbs. - $167.50-175. Choice 1-3: 50-70 lbs. - $152.50-167.50; 70-80 lbs. - $125-175; 114 lbs. - $162.50.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 6 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Choice 1-3: 100-200 lbs. – $50-65.
Rams: Good 1-3: 150-160 lbs. - $85-90.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 63 Head – By the Head
Kids: Selection #1: 20-30 lbs. - $40; 40-60 lbs. - $95-140; 60-80 lbs. - $150-270; 90-100 lbs. - $275. Selection #2: 40-60 lbs. - $70-125; 60-80 lbs. - $125-170. Selection #3: 30-50 lbs. - $20-40.
Nannies: Selection #1: 80-130 lbs. - $130-245. Selection #2: 50-80 lbs. - $65-85; 80-130 lbs. - $105-125. Selection #3: 40-80 lbs. - $30.
Billies: Selection #1: 100-150 lbs. - $262.50. Selection #2: 100-150 lbs. - $135.
Wethers: Section #1: 80-90 lbs. - $175-185.
SLAUGHTER HOGS - BARROWS AND GILTS: 32 Head
52-56% Lean 206-274 lbs. - $61-76.
48-54% Lean 300-350 lbs. - $50-74.
ROASTERS
140-170 lbs. - $59-81.
SOWS: 6 Head – All prices per cwt.
Good 2-3: 200-300 lbs. - $47.50-50; 300-500 lbs. - $25-35; 500-700 lbs. - $35-50.
BOARS: 2 Head
400 lbs. - $6.50.
FEEDER PIGS: 64 Head – Under 100 lbs. Sold per head.
US 1-2: 20-30 lbs. – $70; 40-50 lbs. - $62.50; 60-70 lbs. - $62.50.
US 2: 30-50 lbs. – $50-57.50.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
