CHARLESTON — Ten projects will share in $242,335.25 of federal funding coming to West Virginia for the 2019 specialty crop block grant program.
The United States Department of Agriculture announced the recipients of the SCBGP grants last week.
The money will be used to enhance the production, processing and consumption of specialty crops in West Virginia.
“From education to research, Specialty Crop Block Grants have been crucial to developing West Virginia’s agricultural sector. We are excited to see the impact these projects will have,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.
Total funding requests were $341,277 from West Virginia organizations, agencies and institutions. The SCBG program funded the following 10:
• West Virginia University Davis College and Cooperative Extension Service (Monongalia, Marion and Pendleton Counties) - $24,583 for “Feasibility Study for the West Virginia Economic Development Initiative in Cider Apple and Cider Production”
• Mineral County Technical Center Agricultural Education Department (Mineral County) - $25,000 for “Establishment of a Model Agricultural Education Processing Program for Specialty Crops”
• Heart and Hand House Inc. (Barbour County - $25,000 for “Increased Market Opportunities for Specialty Crops”
• WVU Berkeley County Agriculture and Natural Resource Extension (Berkeley and Jefferson counties) - $17,471 for “Table Grapes for Small/Beginning Farmers and School Children”
• West Virginia Conservation Agency (statewide) - $25,000 for West Virginia Soil Tunnel Trailer II
• Experience Learning (Randolph, Pendleton, Fayette and Greenbrier counties) - $17,934 for “Mobile Maple Outreach and Education”
• The Vagabond Chef and Folklore PR (Ohio County) - $22,200 for “Mountain Crops to Cash Crops”
• WVDA (statewide) - $35,013.67 for “West Virginia Specialty Crop Producer Education Opportunities”
• Potomac State College Sustainable Agriculture Program (SAGE) (Mineral County) - $24,996 for “The Potomac State College Mobile Farm-to-Pizza Oven Project”
• WVDA (statewide) - $25,137.58 for “Increasing the Understanding of Microbial Threats to Food Safety by the Examination of Agricultural Water”
“We will continue to stress to our federal partners how important is it that these grants remain funded. Our state must be a national voice for agricultural innovation through specialty crops,” Leonhardt said.
Grant recipients have 3 years to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects. The USDA awarded $72.4 million to 50 states, the District of Columbia and the 5 U.S. territories. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture. o
