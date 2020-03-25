FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, March 23, 2020
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 89
Utility & Comm: $59-81; Canner & Cutter: $36-44; Cutter & BNG: $48-63.
Bulls: 16
1-2 – 1,500 lbs: $77-98.
Stock Cows: 14
Beef: $700-1,000.
Feeder Cattle: 633
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $151-168; 400-500 lbs. - $169-170; 500-600 lbs. - $153.50-164; 600-700 lbs. - $145-154.50; 700-800 lbs. - $128-140; 800-900 lbs. - $120. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $161-166; 400-500 lbs. - $129-150; 500-600 lbs. - $145-164; 600-700 lbs. - $136; 700-800 lbs. - $116-127.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $130-135; 400-500 lbs. - $127-135; 500-600 lbs. - $118-128.50; 600-700 lbs. - $115-123.50; 700-800 lbs. - $110; 800-900 lbs. - $115. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $128-134; 400-500 lbs. - $129-133; 500-600 lbs. - $122.50; 600-700 lbs. - $115-123.50 700-800 lbs. - $100; 800-900 lbs. - $106.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $156-163; 400-500 lbs. - $150-159; 500-600 lbs. - $128-143; 600-700 lbs. - $123-129; 700-800 lbs. - $120-122; 800-900 lbs. - $95. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $158-163; 400-500 lbs. - $143-159; 500-600 lbs. - $130; 600-700 lbs. - $128; 700-800 lbs. - $113; 800-900 lbs.: $95.
Total: 2,345
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Too limit the Coronavirus, Tel-Auction available. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, March 23, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $128; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $106.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $107.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $117.50; Medium to Good: Up to $112.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $117.50; Medium to Good: Up to $111.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $62.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $100;Light: Up to $68.
Cows: Utility: $55-73; Comm. To Good: $35-54; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $70;Medium to Good: Up to $55; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $82.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $40.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $135.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, March 21, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $159.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $126.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light - Up to $47-70.
Bulls: Heavy:Up to $93; Light: Up to $80.
Cows: Utility: Up to $50-71;Canners: Up to $42-49; Culls: $40 and Down.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $30.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $105.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $73; Heavy: Up to $70; Light: Up to $65.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $60.
Sows: By Head: Up to $66.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $304; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $285; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $305.
Sheep: Up to $93.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-360; Medium: $50-200; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $40.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $4.60; 2nd cut: Up to $4.25.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 48 Head
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $58-63.50. High - $64-68.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $59-64. High - $65-69.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $53-58. Low - $49-52.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 6 Head
Yield Grade: 1626 lbs. - $83.
FED CATTLE: 13 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1300-1500 lbs. - $109-112. L Choice 2-3: 1050-1250 lbs. - $104-106. Ch. Hol.: 1400-1500 lbs. - $85-94.
Slaughter Heifers: Dairy Culls: 1100-1200 lbs. - $82-84.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 76 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1 - 95-115 lbs. - $80-100; 84-94 lbs. - $50-70. Number 2 - 95-115 lbs. - $60-82; 80-94 lbs. - $30-50.
Beef X Bulls: 94 lbs. - $150.
Beef X Heifers: 80-120 lbs. - $135-160. Utility: 70-120 lbs. - $5-15.
FEEDERS: 67 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 350-450 lbs. - $147-154; Few 475-600 lbs. - To $120; 1 at 1040 lbs. - At $107.
Holstein Steers: Large: 700-750 lbs. - To $76.
Heifers: Medium & Large: 300-500 lbs. - $115-137; 500-650 lbs. - $107-112.
Bulls: Medium & Large: 275-400 lbs. - $135-149; 400-600 lbs. - $110-127; 600-700 lbs. - To $112.
REPLACEMENT COWS: 25 Head - Sold by the head
Springers: Medium Springs - $700-825. Large Fleshy - $850-975. Medium Fleshy - $700-800.
Open Heifers: Medium - $600-800. Small Heifers - $200-400.
LAMBS: 54 Head - Sold by the cwt.
H Choice Prime: 50-90 lbs. - $290-315. Good Ch.: 50-90 lbs. - $240-290; 25-40 lbs. - $225-280.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 22 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: 70-150 lbs. - $110-150.
Rams: 230 lbs. - $90.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 24 Head - By the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 30-50 lbs. - $115-165; 50-60 lbs. - $170-225. Selection 2: 50-65 lbs. - $140-165. Selection 3: 15-50 lbs. - $25-35.
Billies: Selection 1: 147 lbs. - $190.
Wethers: Selection 1: 94 lbs. - $190.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 93 Head
250-290 lbs. - $54-62; 290-329 lbs. - $54-62; 330-390 lbs. - $56-59.
SOWS: 8 Head - All prices per cwt.
Good 2-3: 400-600 lbs. - $30-34. Thin: 300-400 lbs. - $20-25.
BOARS: 2 Head - 500-800 lbs. - $5-6.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
