The Veteran Education Training Series will host its 1st session, “Boots to Business,” at the West Virginia Small Farm Conference on Thursday, Feb. 20. More classes will be hosted around the state covering topics such as beekeeping, mushroom production and high tunnel management.
“Every economist recognizes the growing age gap in our trade industries as few people pursue careers in welding or agriculture,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “To combat this, we must put more emphasis on vocational education.”
VETS hopes to connect the next generation of farmers with the training they need, he said.
The goal of VETS is to make agriculture training accessible to veterans, new and beginning farmers, hobbyists and budding professionals, by offering introductory courses in flexible, abbreviated segments around West Virginia.
Courses will be taught by industry experts and will include a mix of classroom and hands-on activities, as well as farm tours. Certificates will be awarded for each full course completed and may be recognized for college credit.
“One benefit from this training series is an opportunity to connect veterans, farmers, and industry experts together,” said Dane Gaiser, WVDA Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture Coordinator. “The Department has found a lot of success when we are able to link entrepreneurs to one another who can then collaborate on projects. Networking also provides an opportunity for mentorship and the passing of knowledge.”
All courses will be free of charge for veterans.
To register for the West Virginia Small Farms Conference or the VETS “Boots to Business” course, contact Dane Gaiser at 304-558-2210 or vetstoag@wvda.us.
