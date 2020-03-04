In an effort to increase economic diversification and opportunity for West Virginia's farmers, growers and producers, the Ag Action Council in eastern West Virginia will hold 2 meetings.
Shepherd University will host one at 6 p.m. next Monday, March 9, and Potomac State College will host the other at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, March 11.
Ag Action Council meetings offer agricultural producers and those interested in agriculture an opportunity to meet with stakeholders to prioritize ag programs and initiatives. These meetings will benefit community members who are involved in agriculture and willing to help identify and address challenges for ag advancement in the region.
The sessions offer an open platform for people to share their educational and resource needs related to the field and bring individuals and representatives from existing organizations together to cultivate change.
A recent success story from the Ag Action Council meetings is a local foods promotion program, which will be utilized to assist producers with ag marketing in the region.
These Ag Action Council meetings, which serve the Potomac Highlands region and the Eastern Panhandle, are presented by the following organizations: West Virginia University Extension, Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Potomac State College, Shepherd University, Blue Ridge Community and Technical College, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, and Grow with the Flow LLC.
To RSVP for the Ag Action Council meetings, email Sarah Cross at sarah.cross@easternwv.edu or call 304-434-8000, ext. 9233.
The Shepherd meeting will be in Room 223 of the Student Center, 210 N. King St., Shepherdstown. Potomac State’s meeting will be held in the Heritage Room at University Place on Arnold Street in Keyser.
