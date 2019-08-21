FARMERS LIVESTOCK
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, August 19, 2019
Hogs: 9
200-250 lbs. - $56-57.
Lambs: 128
Hi Choice and Prime: $170-235; Choice - $160-187.50; Slaughter Ewes: $82.50-100.
Kid Goats:
20-40 lbs. - $210-235; 40-60 lbs. - $202.50-270.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 144: Utility & Comm.: $50-62; Canner & Cutter: $32-38; Cutter and BNG: $41-49.
Bulls: 15: 1-2: $67-85.
Stock Cows: 50: Beef: $435-1,100.
FEEDER CATTLE: 451
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $143-158; 400-500 lbs. - $144-155; 500-600 lbs. - $140.
Med & Lg #2: 400-500 lbs. - $117-137; 500-600 lbs. - $120-130.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $127-135; 400-500 lbs. - $122-133; 500-600 lbs. - $121-128; 600-700 lbs. - $114-121; 700-800 lbs. - $109-122; 800-900 lbs. - $92-112.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $102-120; 400-500 lbs. - $102-121; 500-600 lbs. - $106-114; 600-700 lbs. - $95-111; 700-800 lbs. – $100-106; 800-900 lbs. - $97.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $147-165; 400-500 lbs. - $139-154; 500-600 lbs. - $126-132; 600-700 lbs. - $116-123; 700-800 lbs. - $103-113; 800-900 lbs. - $96-98.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $117.50-142.50; 400-500 lbs. - $115-137; 500-600 lbs. - $108-125; 600-700 lbs. - $102-115; 900-1,100 lbs. - $73.
Total: 947
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, August 19, 2019
Stock Steers and Bulls: 200-500 lbs. - Up to $110; 500-850 lbs. - $111.
Stock Heifers: Up to $109.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $107; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $107; Medium to Good: Up to $93.50.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $85; Light: Up to $65.
Bulls: Light: Up to $75; Heavy: Up to $80.25.
Cows: Utility: $54-60.25; Comm. To Good: $44-53; Culls: $42 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs.: Up to $82.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs.: Up to $30.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $170.
Grantsville Stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, August 17, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $100.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $75.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $51.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $71.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $80.; Light: Up to $70.
Cows: Utility: Up to $60; Canners: $45-55; Culls: $44 And Down.
Bob Calves: $25 And Down.
Hogs: Top quality: Up to $58; Heavy: Up to $56; Light: Up to $52.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $50.
Sows: Up to $32.
Male Hogs: Up to $1.50.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $165; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $161; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $145.
Sheep: Up to $100.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-200; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $2.75; Straw: Up to $3.60.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 72 Head
Premium White: Dressing 65-75: Average $68-72.
Breakers: Dressing 75-80: Average $60-64; High $65-71.50; Low $55-59.
Boners: Dressing 80-85: Average $64-69; High to $58-63; Low $52-57.
Lean: Dressing 85-90: Average $50-55; Low $50-54.
Thin & Light: Low $45-50.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 9 Head
Yield Grade 1 – 1300-1600 lbs. - $85-89.50; High Dressing: 2100-2200 lbs. - $94-95; Low Dressing: 1500-2000 lbs. - $69-80.
FED CATTLE: 24 Head
Slaughter Steers: H Choice 2-3: 1250-1600 lbs. - $104-109: L Choice 1-3: 1200-1300 lbs. - $95-101; Hol Select: 1100-1250 lbs. - $68-77; Beef Hfrs Choice 2-3: 1200 - 1350 lbs. - $100-105.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 90 Head
#1: 84-92 lbs. - $50-60; 94-110 lbs. - $70-81. #2: 94-110 lbs. - $60-70. #3: 94-110 lbs. - $45-58.
Beef X Bulls Hfrs: 65-120 lbs. - $160-215.
BFW: 74 lbs. - at $300.
Slaughter: 80-110 lbs. - $16 down.
FEEDER STEERS: 81 Head
M&L: 350-550 lbs. - $125-140; 743 lbs. - at $131.
Holsteins: 900-1000 lbs. - $69-73.
HEIFERS:
M&L 1 & 2: 200-400 lbs. - $115-132; 400-600 lbs. - $102-115; 600-700 lbs. - $104-114.
BULLS:
M&L 1 & 2: 250-400 lbs. - $122-149; 400-600 lbs. - $122-139. M&L 3: 400-700 lbs. - $101-120.
LAMBS: 35 Head - Sold by the cwt.
H Choice Prime: 120-130 lbs. - $170-210; 80-110 lbs. - $160-184; 50-75 lbs. - $165-177.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 16 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: 90-110 lbs. - $82-85.
Rams: 238 lbs. - at $77.50.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 69 Head - By the Head with Est. Wgt.
Kids: Selection #1: 80-90 lbs. - $165-200. Selection #2: 50-60 lbs. - $140-160.
Nannies: Selection #1: 100-120 lbs. - $124-140.
Billies: 126 lbs. - $265; 80-100 lbs. - $170-190.
SLAUGHTER HOGS - BARROWS AND GILTS: 43 Head
52-56% Lean 240-300 lbs. - $60-68.
48-54% Lean 250-335 lbs. - $59-61.
SOWS: 7 Head – All prices per cwt.
Good 1-2: 400-500 lbs. - $44-47; 500-600 lbs. - $48-$51.
BOARS: 3 Head
600-700 lbs. - $12-13.50. Stock Boar: 276 lbs. - at $25.
BRED GILTS: 9 Head
250-350 lbs. - $150-200.
FEEDER PIGS: 87 Head
Under 100 lbs. Sold per head
US 1-2: 48 lbs. - at $69; 50-60 lbs. - $63-71; 65 lbs. - at $78; 70-80 lbs. - $80-97.
Over 100 lbs. Sold by the cwt.
210-230 lbs. - $65-80.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
