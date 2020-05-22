MAKING HEADLINES
Free COVID-19 testing coming
Hawse Health Center has announced that it will provide free testing for COVID-19 2 weekends from now.
The testing site will be the former Weimer Chevrolet dealership lot next to the Division of Motor Vehicles on Sunrise Summit east of Romney.
People with insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards. No payment, including co-pays, will be required.
Hawse is offering the service on a first-come, first-served basis. If you have questions call Charles Rohrbaugh at 304-897-5915.
Another positive: The Hampshire County Health Department reported another positive COVID-19 test Thursday afternoon.
Five of the county’s 13 cases are currently active. The number of negative tests here totals 412, including 209 nursing home residents and employees. Five tests are pending results.
AAA passes: For the first time in 20 years, AAA did not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast, as the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast has been undermined by COVID-19. The annual forecast – which estimates the number of people traveling over the holiday weekend – will return next year.
Anecdotal reports suggest fewer people will hit the road compared to years past for what is considered the unofficial start of the summer travel season. Memorial Day 2009 currently holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers, according to AAA. That holiday weekend, which came toward the end of the Great Recession, 26.4 million Americans traveled by car, 2.1 million by plane and nearly 2 million by other forms of transportation (train, cruise, etc.).
