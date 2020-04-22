Ice Mountain is a Nature Conservancy preserve. We fell in love with the mountain 60-some years ago when it was owned by Maury Pugh. He charged folks to go across the bridge to view the cold vents.
In the ‘80s, it became a private campground. I was so pleased when the Nature Conservancy bought the property. The Conservancy recognizes the uniqueness of the geology, the plants, and the animals. Plants grow here that are typically found inside the Arctic Circle, or much higher altitudes. And there are rare plants.
Due to the uniqueness of the preserve, the TNC has created a docent program. Hikers cross 3 private properties before you reach the TNC trailhead. School groups now regularly visit this preserve that is one of the National Parks Natural National Landmarks. The Elkins office announced that the preserve is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopefully, we will be able to renew the guided hikes before too long.
We are concerned that if people are coming without a guide, the landowners may withdraw the right-of-way. Then we will have to discontinue the school programs. By the way, if anybody wants to lead guided hikes, we would appreciate the help. We planned to hold a docent training session in May, but that will be delayed. The training is not difficult and there is very little obligation. If anybody is interested, please contact Steve Bailes at bailessteve@yahoo.com.
