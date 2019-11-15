MAKING HEADLINES
Springfield duo arrested in Wal-Mart
LAVALE, Md. — A Springfield couple was arrested early Wednesday morning at the Wal-Mart here, both carrying loaded handguns and with suspected drugs on them.
Jason Robert Malcolm and Stacey Lynn Malcolm, both 34, were arrested around 1 a.m. without resistance and taken to the Allegany County Detention Center.
Jason Malcolm’s 6 charges included carrying a stolen handgun and possession of 4 grams of meth.
Stacey Malcolm’s 3 charges were all centered on her handgun possession. Police said they found prescription medications on her.
Frontier woes: Bloomberg News and other national sources are reporting that Frontier Communications may declare bankruptcy and replace top management.
The bankruptcy would get the much reviled company out from under $17 billion debt and, more importantly, save valuable assets from being seized by impatient creditors.
THIS WEEKEND
Concert jamming for a good cause
Come out to the Hampshire Co-op Saturday evening for the Cabin Jammers benefit concert. Admission to the event is free, with donations appreciated for the Romney Backpack Project. The concert starts at 7 p.m.
• The fall bazaar is being held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Springfield Fire Hall on Saturday. The event will see vendors, crafters and food.
On Sunday: American Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge is hosting a Quarter Auction at 1 p.m. with the doors opening at noon. Admission into the event is $5, and that also gets you an auction paddle. Another $5 will buy you 3 more numbers, and donations of personal hygiene products, going to the Martinsburg V.A., will buy you an extra ticket for door prizes.
SPORTS
Volleyball at state today
Hampshire High’s volleyball team makes its 1st appearance in the Class AAA state tournament in 19 years this afternoon.
The Trojans, seeded 6th in the 8-team field, take on No. 3 St. Albans in the 2nd match of the 1:30 p.m. session at Charleston’s coliseum.
If they win, they play in the semifinals tonight against the winner of No. 2 George Washington vs. No. 7 Parkersburg. The championship game is at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Also: Hampshire’s swim team makes its season debut Saturday at the Clarksburg Rotary Invitational. Action starts at noon at the Harry Green pool.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Hamsphire at its best
The Spirit of Giving awards and teacher mini-grants given out Friday.
We’ll also cover:
• First-quarter honor rolls from all of Hampshire County’s 9 schools
