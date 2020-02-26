Who is the greatest man you know? The greatest man I knew was born in Moorefield, WV on February 9, 1924 which is the day before my birthday. He told me his favorite part of life was his childhood. One special thing he told me was that he played a lot of sports just like me!
He was still pretty young when he joined the United States Army. This was a time when America was going into war. He told me that General Paton said, “You are going to war!” So, in 1939 he went into World War II. He told me that was the saddest time of his life because he had several of his friends pass away from sarin gas during the war. In 1945 the war was over and America won! He came home on December 10, 1945 and at this time he was turning 22-years-old. He came home on a train and his sister was waiting for him in Cumberland, MD. She took him home because after the war he was not allowed to drive for five months because he was exposed to sarin gas. He told me that he thought that was disgraceful because he just got his driver’s license before the war and never had a chance to drive. His dad would always tease him about this.
He was married and he and his wife had three sons. Sadly, she died in 1977 long before I was born. He had his gun from war. One time he took it to go hunting and his brothers said, “Do you think there will be a World War III?” He had his first grandchild in 1981 and then my dad was born in 1984. He has eight great-grandchildren.
In 1986 he also received the John J Cornwell award for his service. Then, in 2009 he was in a parade for his service. He died on October 6, 2019. The greatest man I knew was my great-grandfather. I am proud of his service in the United States Army, and he meant so much to me.
