MAKING HEADLINES
Liller’s resignation accepted
The Hampshire County Board of Education on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Hampshire High School Principal DiAnna Liller, effective June 30.
Liller announced her in an email to staff in December.
• FILING UPDATE: Two more candidates haave jumped into the race for County Commission.
John Hicks Sr., a farmer and conservation district supervisor, and Dave Cannon, a contractor and former Romney Town Council member, join 3 other Republicans who had previously filed for the seat currently held by Dave Parker, a farmer from Junction.
Robbie Pyles has filed for the conservation district office that Hicks is vacating.
THIS WEEKEND
‘Team Tessa’ stirs up community support
The spaghetti benefit dinner and auction for Tess Carpenter, a HHS student and president of FFA who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, will be held on Saturday from 3-8 p.m. at the CB Fire Hall. All proceeds go to the Carpenters’ medical expenses. The auction, hosted by Sherrard Auction House, will begin at 6:30.
On Friday: The River House hosts their open mic evening tonight from 6-9 p.m. in Capon Bridge. Come out and hear music, poetry and more from community members on the stage.
SPORTS
Trojans prevail 63-60
Drew Keckley scored 12 of his 18 points in the 4th quarter to lead Hampshire to victory over Keyser Thursday night.
Trevor Sardo also tossed in 15 points for the Trojans. With the victory, HHS halts a 6-game skid and improves its season record to 5-7. Keyser and Hampshire split the season series for the 2nd year in a row.
Next up for Hampshire is the Big Atlantic Classic.
Girls girls ready for Patriots
The Hampshire girls basketball squad will take on Washington Saturday afternoon with varsity scheduled to tip at 1:30 p.m. on Sunrise Summit.
Harlem Rockets visit
The Harlem Rockets Comedy Basketball team will play at Hampshire High at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Advance ticket prices for kids is $5; adults pay $7. At the door tickets are $6 for kids and $8 for adults.
Kids 2 and younger get in free.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Cabin fever
How it gets to us and how to cope with it
We’ll also cover:
• The final list of candidates for the May elections
• Trojan basketball, wrestling and swimming — and a photo gallery from the middle schools
• The latest from the 2020 legislative session
