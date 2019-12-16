Jimmy Ray Slaughter, 71, of Delray, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home.
Born on September 12, 1948 in Campti, La., he was the son of the late Jim Henry Slaughter and Myrtle Smith Slaughter.
Jimmy worked as a welder-pipefitter until retirement and had a love for vintage automobiles with speed as a passion.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Macon.
Surviving is his wife, Laural Judd Slaughter; a son, Michael Slaughter, of Hedgesville, W.Va.; 2 daughters, Eva James of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., Angela Dawson of Martinsburg, W.Va.; 2 brothers, Danny Slaughter of Orange, Texas, Jerry Slaughter of Campti, La.; 4 sisters, Shirley Manuel of Orange, Texas, Vicki UKU of Sulfur, La., Patricia Perot of Campti, La., Audrey Delahoussaye of Roswell, N.M. and 3 grandchildren.
All services will be private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
