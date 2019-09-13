Service from “numerous” landlines to Hampshire County’s 911 are out again, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office says.
A press release says an issue by phone utility Frontier in Augusta is the problem, with no time estimate of when service will be restored.
“We’re not sure at this time who all is affected by this outage,” Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said.
If you have an emergency and your landline will not connect to 911, use a cell phone to call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.