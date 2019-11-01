MAKING HEADLINES
Ambulance fee topic of meeting
Citizens concerned about the county ambulance fee will be meeting at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Capon Springs Fire Hall.
The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call Pearl Downing at 304-856-2103 or Barb Ludwig at 540-327-6207.
Halloween changes: With hard rains dousing Halloween, both Capon Bridge and Romney rescheduled their trick-or-treat hours from Thursday.
Capon Bridge will hold trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 tonight with the folks at Capon Bridge United Methodist having their annual trunk-or-treat at the same time.
Romney’s trick-or-treat will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Weather watch: Heavy winds blew out of Hampshire County before dawn this morning, leaving in the wake dozens of small, short power outages and limbs and trees down. The 911 Center received calls about trees down at Gaston Road on the Bloomery Pike and about a mile south o Capon Bridge on Capon River Road.
Heavy rains poured on the county long enough to wash out Halloween, wrapping up by around 10 p.m.
Coming behind the weather are cooler temperatures. After a high in the 70s on Thursday, the low Saturday morning will be at freezing or below.
THIS WEEKEND
Holiday Craft Show returns to Romney
Back for its 43rd year, the GFWC of Romney will host their craft show Nov. 1, 2 and 3 at RES. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 304-822-3062 or 304-822-5790.
Also on Saturday: the Long Point String Band will be having a concert at the River House, showcasing their neo-traditional, old-time acoustic sound. Concert begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.
SPORTS
State berth on the line
Hampshire-s once-defeated girls soccer team makes its most serious bid for a trip to state at 5 this evening against Hedgesville, the once-beaten champion of the other sectional in Region 2. The game was postponed from Thursday by weather concerns as the entire area was under a tornado watch.
• The Trojan football team takes the field tonight for the last time this season. Aaron Rule’s 0-9 team plays host to 2-6 Washington at Rannells Field. It’s senior night and kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
• Hampshire’s cross country teams run for state glory Saturday morning at Cabell Midland High School’s course in Ona, just outside Huntington. Both the boys and girls squads earned their spots by winning Class AAA Region 2 last Thursday on Hampshire’S Paul Clovis Trail.
• The Trojan volleyball team swept in and out of Keyser Wednesday night with a 3-0 victory to wrap up the regular season. As the top seed in the 3-team sectional, Hampshire will play the winner of the Washington-Jefferson game next week.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Remembering our vets
A special section commemorates Nov. 11.
We’ll also cover:
• The lessons of a teen suicide
• Regional soccer and state cross country coverage
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
