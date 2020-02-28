MAKING HEADLINES
Have you seen Patrick Westfall?
A 17-year-old from Burlington has been reported missing.
The website api.missingkids.org says Patrick Westfall was last seen on Jan. 26.
He is a 5-foot-7, 140-pound blonde with blue eyes. The website suggests he could be headed for Patterson Creek, northeast of Fort Ashby.
One day more: Saturday is Leap Day — Feb. 29. It’s the day that we add to the calendar every 4 years to keep it in sync with our trips around the sun.
THIS WEEKEND
Go pink for Becky
Capon Valley Ruritan is holding a spaghetti dinner to benefit Becky Smith during her fight against breast cancer on Sunday, March 1 from 2-5 p.m. The auction begins at 4. Free will donations are accepted and appreciated, with checks payable to Capon Valley Ruritan, memo: Becky Smith Fundraiser. For more information, call Ricky Dilly at 304-856-3074 or Kevin Davis 304-856-3043.
• A soup-and-sandwich fundraiser meal will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Tearcoat Church of the Brethren in Augusta. Donations will benefit Faith Seeds and Bella Bauserman’s medical costs. Soup flavors include vegetable, broccoli and cheese, chili and potato.
On Saturday: Ethan Sowers’ pasta benefit dinner will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 from 2-8 p.m. at Jean’s in Augusta. The cost is $10, and the event will see a bake sale and silent auction as well.
SPORTS
Lambert advances in Huntington
During the state wrestling meet’s 1st round in Huntington Thursday night, Hampshire’s Ben Lambert pinned Todd Cutlip of Buckhannon-Upshur in 0:53 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals in the 285-pound weight class.
Out of 9 Trojan grapplers who made the trip to Huntington, Lambert was the only one to win in the opening round.
Cougars claim sectional 66-34
The Trojan girls struggled to break Jefferson's full-court press as turnovers and missed opportunities plagued the offense in a 66-34 sectional championship loss.
Hampshire still has a chance to make states, but the road has become much more difficult. Next up is top-seeded Martinsburg. The regional game will tipoff at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Martinsburg.
Also: The Hampshire High softball team is holding a paint night fundraiser next Friday, March 6, in the HHS cafeteria starting at 6 p.m. Ticket proceeds go to the HHS softball team to help with purchasing equipment. Tickets are available at www.Yaymaker.com for $45. Concessions stand, a raffle for 2 free Paint Night tickets and more.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Getting ready for spring
What area greenhouses are doing — and advising — as planting season approaches
We’ll also cover:
• Monday night’s school board meeting
• The condition at one of our elementary schools that shows the need for a new one.
• Work begins on the Blue Bridge
