MAKING HEADLINES
911 service disrupted again
Service for 3,200 landlines to the Hampshire County 911 center was disrupted again Thursday evening, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
The outage was the issue of problems with service provider Frontier, Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said. Service was restored by 7:15 p.m.
Wellness Day: Wal-Mart announced Wednesday that Saturday will be Wellness Day at all its West Virginia Stores. For this area, that’s Moorefield and Keyser.
Between 10 and 2 customers can expect free screenings for cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, body mass index and vision; low-cost flu shots and other immunizations; wellness demonstrations and giveaways.
Also: The Hampshire County Board of Education is meeting today in a work session. … Sen. Joe Manchin announced Tuesday that he had secured an additional $13 million for the Corridor H project.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Summer bows out
The last weekend of summer is here (fall begins early Monday morning) and Hampshire County has a lot of little opportunities to do something fun or creative.
• TODAY: Learn about the history of Capon Chapel at Romney on the Menu, 5:30 this afternoon at The Bank of Romney Community Center. It’s free and you can bring some eats with you… The River House in Capon Bridge has trivia night from 7 to 9. Come alone or bring a team. … The Co-op in Romney from 5 to 7 has a reception for artist Pat Groff, whose works will be on display through Oct. 12.
• SATURDAY: Party with the Levels Fire Company at their annual country ham or chicken dinner from 4 to 6:30 at the Levels Fire Hall. A gun/cash raffle and auction follow. … Kids have an open mic at the River House’s Chocolate House from 6 to 8. … It’s fluid art when you learn to pour acrylic over papier mache masks at the Co-op from 10 to noon … the Ukulele Club strums from 11:30 to 1 at the Co-op. … Eat for free at the Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen from 11 to 1230 at Romney’s Church of the Nazarene.
• SUNDAY: The Honeybee Community Choir begins rehearsals for an October show at 2 at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Romney … The Herb Club meets from 1 to 2:30 at the River House .
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Romney wins Hampshire Bowl
Behind a strong offensive performance on Rannells Field Wednesday evening, the Romney Pioneers defeated the Capon Bridge Bobcats 38-8 to remain undefeated (3-0) on the season. Next up for Romney is a road game against Tucker County on Wednesday Sept. 25 with kickoff at 6 p.m. Meanwhile the Bobcats (0-2) look to pick up their 1st win of the season against Moorefield on Sept. 25.
Also: The Trojan spikers dismantled Preston 3-0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-11) at home on Wednesday to improve to (5-4) on the season. The JV team also picked up a win 2-0 (25-11, 25-20) over Preston. Next up is a home match against Jefferson on Tuesday Sept. 24 with varsity starting at 7:15 p.m.
Also: The Trojan gridders hit the road for the first time this season to play against the Vikings of Petersburg (1-2) with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Scare the yell out of you
Take the first peak inside this year’s horrors at the House of the Setting Sun
We’ll also cover:
• School testing results
• How a family foundation can make a difference
• A special section on home improvement for fall and winter
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.