Feds fine meth dealer
ELKINS — A Hardy County man was fined $217,600 in federal court Thursday and sentenced to 5 years probation for distributing meth.
John Wayne Crites, 48, of Moorefield also has to forfeit an orange Honda Foreman 4-wheeler.
Crites pled guilty in July 2017 to a count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He admitted working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of crystal meth in Grant County from late 2014 to the end of 2016.
Statewide: The Division of Highways is distributing 280 pieces of new equipment to the districts … the World Scout Jamboree ends today in Summers County …
Peaches aplenty
The 7th annual West Virginia Peach Festival starts today at 11 a.m. Fuzzy on the details? We’ve got you covered. Highlights include a free lunch from the Rotary, concert at 6 p.m and festival pageant royalty crowning at 7. Saturday kicks off with a 5k race at 8 a.m., car show from 10-3 p.m and vendors and music all day long. There will be no parade this year. Sunday catch 3 concerts from 12 – 4 p.m. Craft and food vendors will be present Saturday and Sunday along with a flea market and special deals at stores around town.
• The River House in Capon Bridge will be holding an open-air artisans market from 10-4 on Saturday. Local artists will be on hand to demonstrate and sell their works.
Also on Saturday: Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department 65th annual yard party, Carnegie Science Center at HC Public Library 11:30 – 1 p.m. –– make and take liquid nitrogen snack activity for kids, historic Davis Log House tour in Romney, book sale at Fort Ashby Public Library 9 – 5 p.m.
Romney stays alive with win over S. Charleston
A gutsy performance by Zack Whitacre on the mound with brother Brady catching led Romney to an impressive 2-1 victory over South Charleston Post 94 on Thursday afternoon at the American Legion State Tournament.
Romney dropped the opening game of the tourney to Wheeling Post 1 7-3 Thursday morning in this double elimination format tournament.
Next up for Romney is rival Berkeley Post 14 with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. at Potomac State, weather depending. Teams still in contention to take home the state title include Romney Post 91, Morgantown Post 2, Wheeling Post 1, S.Charleston Post 94, and Berkeley Post 14.
Also: Hampshire High athletics begin fall practice on Monday August 5.
The dog days are here
And we have more of your best friends than ever before
We’ll also cover:
• Monday’s school board meeting …. And the countdown to school’s start
• How the Hampshire Review fared in the annual West Virginia Press Association contest
• How Romney plans to deal with nuisances throughout the community
