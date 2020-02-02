Administrators are telling Hampshire High School students to report for classes as normal Monday morning after calls have floated around Facebook and other social media since Friday calling for a protest in front of the principal’s office at the 1st bell Monday.
Students want to show their support for Principal DiAnna Liller, who has not been at the school for the past week.
But Superintendent Jeff Pancione called parents Sunday night telling students to report to class as normal. They will have the opportunity, grade by grade, to meet with him as the day begins so he can hear concerns and answer what questions he can about what apparently is a personnel action.
“Due to safety concerns and fire marshal regulations all students will report to first period for attendance,” he said on the call.
The grade-level assemblies will take place with him in the auditorium. Teachers will remain in their classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.