Robert Judy and his fiancée Makayla Troutman had everything planned for their wedding, from the guest list of 200 friends and family, to the caterer, to the DJ. Everything was right on schedule, but the coronavirus that struck the nation was a guest not on the list.
Wedding guests were advised not to travel, lockdowns and flight cancellations were happening left and right, turning the couple’s nuptial plans on their head. They turned to Facebook, posting an announcement 5 days before their wedding that “The wedding is postponed until further notice due to the recent events in our nation. We will reschedule.”
The couple was devastated, but determined to be joined in marriage even though forces were pulling against them.
The couple decided to postpone their large wedding ceremony, but to celebrate the union, they elected to be married at the family church, with only immediate family and the maid of honor and best man present.
“Although we didn’t get to have the big wedding we wanted, it all worked out and was beautiful,” the couple said. “Here’s to forever.”
While the wedding ceremony that happened wasn’t quite the one that was planned, the day went smoothly and proved even a worldwide pandemic can’t stop true love.
“The circumstances may have changed [Robert and Makayla’s] plans, but it didn’t dim the joy of their special day,” said photographer Cindy Twigg.
The shadow of COVID-19 couldn’t darken the nuptials, as the bride said this was the best day ever.
